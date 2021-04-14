Best Air Purifiers: Learn About Their Performance And Specifications In This Guide

The increase of air pollution coupled with industrialization and urbanization constantly makes the air surrounding us pretty poor to breathe. That’s where an air purifier comes to the rescue. There is no doubt that air quality is degrading consistently on a daily basis and we all know that breathing poor quality air means we’ll be under constant threat to get respiratory-related diseases. To avoid this unwanted situation and helping you choose the correct air purifier for your home, we are going to have a closer look at a small overview of the best air purifiers, best air purifiers in India in terms of design, specifications and more.

Best air purifiers in India

In this section, we are going to give you all the details you need to know about some air purifiers in terms of design and specifications. Read it carefully. Because it will give you a clear idea of what to look for in an air purifier and help you to make an informed decision on which air purifier to purchase.

Coway Sleek Pro AP-1009 air purifier

Starting our list is the Coway Sleek Pro AP-1009 air purifier. Coway is an upcoming brand that produces quality air purifiers. When we talk about its design, it has three types of air filters namely a pre-filter, carbon filter, and HEPA filter. The pre-filter removes dust, hair, or pet fur, the carbon filter removes odours and harmful gasses, and the HEPA filter removes cigarette smoke, viruses, germs and micro dust. The HEPA filter is even capable of removing viruses as well. It has 4 different settings and a real time air quality indicator that indicates the indoor air quality with a change of colour. In the next section, we will look at the specifications of this air purifier model.

Specifications of this air purifier

Coverage area, 355 square feet.

CADR, 303 CMH.

Filters, pre-filter, urethane carbon filter, and multi-layered HEPA filter.

Noise, 22-49 dB.

Power Consumption, 38 watts.

Life of HEPA filter, 8500 hours.

Life of carbon filter, 8500 hours.

Philips 2000 Series AeraSense AC2887 air purifier

Second on our list is the Philips 2000 Series AeraSense AC2887 air purifier. We all know that Philips produces quality products and when it comes to air purifiers, it falls under the premium category. When we speak about its design, it is equipped with three automatic purification settings namely general mode, extra sensitive allergen mode, and extra powerful virus and bacteria mode. It comes with two air filters and they are nano protect HEPA filter and active carbon filter. In the next section, we will have a look at its specifications.

Specifications of this air purifier

Coverage area, 440 square feet.

CADR, 333 CMH.

Filters, nano protect HEPA filter and active carbon filter.

Noise, 20.5-51 dB.

Power consumption, 60 watts.

Life of HEPA filter, 24 Months.

Life of carbon filter, 12 Months.

Image source: Shutterstock