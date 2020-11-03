Best Gaming Laptops Under 30000: Based On Price, Design, And Other Specs

A lot of people are confused when it comes to curating a list of best gaming laptops under 30000. A number of new laptops have now been released by popular companies and fans are certainly loving them. They want to know about the top gaming laptops under 30000. So to help them out, we have listed down the best gaming laptops under 30000. These devices have been put in the list of best gaming laptops under 30000 for the specifications given by the makers and at the price these specs are being made available.
List of Top Gaming laptops under 30000 in India
-
Dell Vostro 14 3458: Rs.27,990
Performance:
- Core i3 4th Gen
- 1.7 Ghz
- 4 GB DDR3 RAM
- 2 GB Graphics
-
Design:
- 14.1 inches (35.81 cm)
- 1366 x 768 pixels
- 1.8 Kg, 21.4 mm thick
Storage:
- 500 GB HDD
- SATA
- 5400 RPM
- BatteryLi-Ion
- 4 Cell
- 4.5 Hrs
-
Lenovo essential G40-45: Rs.28,500
Performance:
- AMD Quad-Core A8
- 2.0 Ghz
- 8 GB DDR3 RAM
- 2 GB Graphics
- Design:
- 14.0 inches (35.56 cm)
- 1366 x 768 pixels
- 2.5 Kg, 25.0 mm thick
Storage:
- 1 TB HDD
- SATA
- 5400 RPM
- BatteryLi-Ion
- 4 Cell
- 4 Hrs
-
HP Pavilion 15-af006AX: Rs.25,490
Performance:
- AMD Quad-Core A8
- 2.2 Ghz
- 4 GB DDR3 RAM
- 2 GB Graphics
Design:
- 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
- 1366 x 768 pixels
- 2.14 Kg, 24.3 mm thick
- Storage:
- 500 GB HDD
- SATA
- 5400 RPM
- BatteryLi-Ion
- 4 Cell
-
HP Pavilion 15-AB108AX: Rs.29,997
Performance:
- AMD Quad-Core A8
- 2.2 Ghz
- 8 GB DDR3 RAM
- 2 GB Graphics
Design:
- 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
- 1366 x 768 pixels
- 2.2 Kg, 25.2 mm thick
Storage:
- 1 TB HDD
- SATA
- 5400 RPM
- BatteryLi-Ion
- 4 Cell
- 4.5 Hrs
-
Acer Aspire A315-51: Rs.28,990
Performance:
- Core i3 7th Gen
- 2.7 Ghz
- 4 GB DDR4 RAM
Design:
- 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
- 1366 x 768 pixels
- 2.1 Kg, 21 mm thick
Storage:
- 500 GB HDD
- SATA
- 5400 RPM
- BatteryLi-Ion
- 2 Cell
- 6.5 Hrs
-
Lenovo Ideapad S145: Rs.19,545
Performance:
- AMD Dual Core A4
- 2.3 Ghz
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- Design14 inches (35.56 cm)
- 1920 x 1080 pixels
- 1.6 Kg, 20 mm thick
Storage:
- 1 TB HDD
- SATA
- 5400 RPM
- BatteryLi-Ion
- 3 Cell
- 4.5 Hrs
-
Dell Vostro 14 3445: Rs.29,490
Performance:
- AMD Quad Core A6
- 1.8 Ghz
- 4 GB DDR3 RAM
- 2 GB Graphics
Design:
- 14.0 inches (35.56 cm)
- 1366 x 768 pixels
- 2.0 Kg, 25.4 mm thick
Storage:
- 500 GB HDD
- SATA
- 5400 RPM
- BatteryLi-Ion
- 4 Cel
