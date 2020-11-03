Best Gaming Laptops Under 30000: Based On Price, Design, And Other Specs

A lot of people are confused when it comes to curating a list of best gaming laptops under 30000. A number of new laptops have now been released by popular companies and fans are certainly loving them. They want to know about the top gaming laptops under 30000. So to help them out, we have listed down the best gaming laptops under 30000. These devices have been put in the list of best gaming laptops under 30000 for the specifications given by the makers and at the price these specs are being made available.

List of Top Gaming laptops under 30000 in India

Dell Vostro 14 3458: Rs.27,990

Performance:

Core i3 4th Gen

1.7 Ghz

4 GB DDR3 RAM

2 GB Graphics

Design:

14.1 inches (35.81 cm)

1366 x 768 pixels

1.8 Kg, 21.4 mm thick

Storage:

500 GB HDD

SATA

5400 RPM

BatteryLi-Ion

4 Cell

4.5 Hrs

Lenovo essential G40-45: Rs.28,500

Performance:

AMD Quad-Core A8

2.0 Ghz

8 GB DDR3 RAM

2 GB Graphics

Design:

14.0 inches (35.56 cm)

1366 x 768 pixels

2.5 Kg, 25.0 mm thick

Storage:

1 TB HDD

SATA

5400 RPM

BatteryLi-Ion

4 Cell

4 Hrs

HP Pavilion 15-af006AX: Rs.25,490

Performance:

AMD Quad-Core A8

2.2 Ghz

4 GB DDR3 RAM

2 GB Graphics

Design:

15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

1366 x 768 pixels

2.14 Kg, 24.3 mm thick

Storage:

500 GB HDD

SATA

5400 RPM

BatteryLi-Ion

4 Cell

HP Pavilion 15-AB108AX: Rs.29,997

Performance:

AMD Quad-Core A8

2.2 Ghz

8 GB DDR3 RAM

2 GB Graphics

Design:

15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

1366 x 768 pixels

2.2 Kg, 25.2 mm thick

Storage:

1 TB HDD

SATA

5400 RPM

BatteryLi-Ion

4 Cell

4.5 Hrs

Acer Aspire A315-51: Rs.28,990

Performance:

Core i3 7th Gen

2.7 Ghz

4 GB DDR4 RAM

Design:

15.6 inches (39.62 cm)

1366 x 768 pixels

2.1 Kg, 21 mm thick

Storage:

500 GB HDD

SATA

5400 RPM

BatteryLi-Ion

2 Cell

6.5 Hrs

Lenovo Ideapad S145: Rs.19,545

Performance:

AMD Dual Core A4

2.3 Ghz

8 GB DDR4 RAM

Design14 inches (35.56 cm)

1920 x 1080 pixels

1.6 Kg, 20 mm thick

Storage:

1 TB HDD

SATA

5400 RPM

BatteryLi-Ion

3 Cell

4.5 Hrs

Dell Vostro 14 3445: Rs.29,490

Performance:

AMD Quad Core A6

1.8 Ghz

4 GB DDR3 RAM

2 GB Graphics

Design:

14.0 inches (35.56 cm)

1366 x 768 pixels

2.0 Kg, 25.4 mm thick

Storage:

500 GB HDD

SATA

5400 RPM

BatteryLi-Ion

4 Cel

