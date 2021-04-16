Best Gaming Phone Under 10000: Phones That Offer The Best Gaming Experience In 2021

The entertainment that one can seek from a smartphone is endless. There is so much that a person can do with the gadget. Therefore, there is something or the other to cater to the interest of each person. At the same time, if a person loves to game, there are mobile phones made specially to get the best gaming experience.

While people usually assume that gaming phones are expensive, there are options that fit everyone’s budget. Similar to the expensive options, the best gaming phone under 10000 also comes with the necessary specifications that offer speed and clarity – the two main things people look for when searching for the best gaming smartphones under 10000 in India. Before we list our picks of the top gaming phones under 10000 in India in 2021, here are some of the features to look for when trying to find the best gaming smartphone.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Gaming Phone Under 10000

When looking for the top gaming phones under 10000 in India in 2021, there are certain features to consider. Firstly, the picture quality has to be great. Therefore, go for phones with high resolutions. The next thing to look for is the speed. For this, go for phones with a Random Access Memory (RAM) of more than 3GB. It should be equipped with the latest central processing unit (CPU) and have a good battery capacity.

Resolution Type: Full HD, Full HD+, HD, HD+, Liquid Retina HD Display, Quad HD, Quad HD+, UHD 4K, WQHD

Full HD, Full HD+, HD, HD+, Liquid Retina HD Display, Quad HD, Quad HD+, UHD 4K, WQHD Random Access Memory (RAM): 3GB and more

3GB and more Central Processing Unit (CPU): Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Kirin 9000, Snapdragon 870, Exynos 1080, Kirin 9000 E, MediaTek Helio G80 or one of the latest chipset.

Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Kirin 9000, Snapdragon 870, Exynos 1080, Kirin 9000 E, MediaTek Helio G80 or one of the latest chipset. Battery Capacity: 4000mAh and above.

Redmi 9 Prime

First on the list is the Redmi 9 Prime that comes with all the aforementioned requirements. It has a full HD+ resolution, 4GB RAM and a battery capacity of 5020mAh. It is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G80 which is known as a great processor for gaming. Given its price, the Redmi 9 Prime does not offer the best graphics that you can find in other expensive phones. However, it makes gaming faster.

Price: Rs 9,499

Samsung Galaxy F12

With an excellent battery capacity of 6000 mAh, this Samsung mobile phone offers more features than what are usually seen in budget-friendly phones. It has 4GB RAM. Its 8nm Exynos 850 processor means that this phone offers great performance. Best of all, this chipset uses less power. Therefore, it has good battery life.

Price: Rs 9,999

OnePlus One

When it comes to the display, RAM and CPU, this smartphone has the features that are perfect for gaming. It has a full HD resolution, 3GB RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor. The only fall back it has when it comes to gaming is its battery capacity that is only 3000 mAh. It does offer a smooth and fast gaming performance.

Price: Rs 9,999

Image Courtesy: Screen Post (Unsplash)