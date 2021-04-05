Best Inverter AC In India: List Of Some Popular AC Units Available In Market

The Summer season has started in India and it can certainly get very hot because of the weather. Thus owning an AC is certainly a must these days. Because of this, the users have recently been trying to search for more information about the Best Inverter AC in India. So to help them out, we have made a list of the Best Inverter AC in India.

Best Inverter AC in India

LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC – 2021 Model, MS-Q18NYZA

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.73 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser, Anti-bacterial filter, dehumidifier, EZ Clean filters and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Inverter AC Price: â‚¹41,490

MarQ FKAC155SIAA 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the AC has gotten a reputable 5 star BEE Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser, Anti-fungal filter, and Dual Rotary system.

Inverter AC Price: â‚¹30,000

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC IC518DBTU 2020 Model

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.53 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser coil, dust filter and dehumidifier and 10-years warranty on compressor and one year on condenser.

Inverter AC Price: â‚¹48,990

Daikin1.5-ton 5-star Inverter Split AC – FTKG50TV

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. This AC can certainly help you save a lot of your money by consuming less energy. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser coil, Built-in stabiliser along with R32 refrigerant gas.

Inverter AC Price: â‚¹43,990

Voltas 1.4-Ton 5-Star Inverter Adjustable Split AC, 2021, 175V ADJ

It has a 5 star energy saving rating and also happens to be one of the most popular ACs to be sold on Amazon. The users can also check that the ac has gotten a reputable 4.51 ISEER Rating. Some of the other features that are included in the AC are Copper Condenser coil, Low noise levels up to 46db and environmental friendly R32 refrigerant.

Inverter AC Price: â‚¹35,990

Other popular AC Units in India

Promo Image Source: Álvaro Bernal on Unsplash