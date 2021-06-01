Best Switch Controllers For Nintendo Switch And Switch Lite: 5 Recommendations

The best Switch controllers not only help with better gameplay but also provide a better overall experience. Whether a gamer is looking for upgrading to better Switch controllers, struggling with an old one or buying a controller for player two, the following is a list of the best Nintendo Switch controllers to buy. Check it out.

Best Switch Controllers

1. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: The traditional gamepad design along with modern wireless features make the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller one of the best switch controllers out there. Just like the Joy-Cons controllers, the Switch Pro controller offers motion control, NFC, IR and rumble features, and is one of the most comfortable devices. However, some gamers might find the controller to be too expensive.

Made of high-quality translucent plastic

Has durable buttons and sticks

Delivers a proficient gaming experience

Ideal for playing games that require maximum control and accuracy

D-pad not as precise as some other third-party options

Priced on Amazon at Rs. 7489

2. PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller: The PowerA Enhanced controller comes with a simple yet sturdy built, along with solid buttons and smooth sticks. One of the best Switch controllers, PA Enhanced offers motion control and offers a lot of colour options such as Diablo, Zelda and Mario. There are programmable buttons on board, which can be set to the gamer's convenience.

Runs on AA batteries, which can be swapped as needed

Lightweight

Comfortable in hand

Does not offer rumble or NFC

A lot of colour options

Priced on Amazon at Rs. 8,289

3. 8BitDo SN30 Pro Plus: A controller that provides remappable buttons, 8BitDo SN30 Pro Plus offers extensive customization. Using the software, a player can calibrate trigger and stick sensitivity as well as vibration intensity. Another cool feature of the SN30 Pro Plus is the creation of macro controls which are combinations of other complicated combinations. It might resemble the PlayStation controller, as the left controls are alike. It is one of the easy to charge switch controllers.

Vibration sensitivity can be controlled

6-axis motion sensor for better motion control

Adjustable hair triggers give a better control

Customizable turbo function for power users

1000 mAh battery

4. Beboncool Switch Pro Controller: The Beboncool Switch Pro controller offers a faster Amiibo NFC connection. It supports motion control and 3 turbo speed levels for better gameplay. Dual motors and adjustable vibration function provide excellent feedback while playing Nintendo Switch games. However, with a smaller battery, the controller charges in about 2 to 3 hours, delivering 12 to 15 hours of playtime.

Responsive shoulder triggers

Precise control via sticks

A dedicated screenshot button on the controller for capturing moments that matter

5. PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller: This controller is officially licensed by Nintendo. The wired controller has been designed for comfortable and extended gaming sessions, along with an ergonomic button layout. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming buttons. The 10ft USB cable is detachable which makes it easy to store once the gaming session ends. It comes with 2 years limited warranty.

Ideal for young gamers as it comes with decent colour options

Comfortable for long hours of gaming

Price on Amazon at Rs. 2,099

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK