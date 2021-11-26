Black Friday Sale 2021: See Best Deals On Apple Products Via Leading Retailers

Quick links:
Black Friday Deals are going on in full zeal across various platforms. While gaming companies such as Sony and Xbox are conducting their respective Black Friday Sales, those who wish to purchase new Apple products are in luck as well. However, to get the best Apple deals, one has to shop at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. Currently, prices on all Apple products including the latest MacBook Pro and Apple Watch are low.
Apple products that are available on deals this Black Friday sale include the premium Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, iPad, MacBooks, Mac Mini, iMac, Apple Watch, Apple AirTags and more. Surprisingly, almost all Apple products are available at great deals, lest the iPhone. Keep reading to know more about the discounts and platforms where they can be availed. One can save big bucks during the Black Friday Sale on Apple products.
Apple AirPods Pro: originally priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at $159 on Amazon. The top-of-the-line wireless earphones from Apple offer excellent noise cancellation, sound quality, spatial audio and decent battery life.
Apple AirPods Max: originally priced at $549, the Apple AirPods Max are currently available at $429 on Amazon. However, the sky blue colour is available as the most affordable model and other colours might cost more.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation): the third generation of Apple AirPods are currently available at $159, while their original launch price was $249, The product was launched last month along with Apple's latest MacBook devices.
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro 2021: The iPad Pro from 2021 is down from its original price of $1,099 to $999 on Amazon for the Wi-Fi-only model. The iPad boasts one of the best displays in a tablet, along with Apple's M1 chip for enhanced performance.
MacBook Pro M1 2020: The Apple MacBook Pro with a 13" display and the M1 chipset is one of the best compact laptops out there. It is currently available at $1,199 at B&H Photo for the 8/256GB variant.
Mac Mini: The Apple Mac Mini from 2020 along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available at $549, down from its original price of $799 on B&H Photo.