BlackBerry Launches 'The Program' To Deliver Regular Updates On Their Upcoming Smartphones

BlackBerry gained a lot of attention by the end of 2020 as they came up with their latest smartphone. This smartphone was supposed to release in the first half of this year but there have been no updates about it yet. The makers have now announced their OnwardMobility program that is promising to offer updates about the upcoming Blackberry 5G smartphone. This has now become one of the most searched terms amongst the tech community. The users have been trying to learn more about the OnwardMobility program that has just been announced. To help them, here is all the information about this new initiative taken to give information about the upcoming Blackberry 5G smartphone.

The Program released for regular updates on BB smartphones

Onward Mobility is the latest BlackBerry brand licensee and they have been working towards revealing information about their upcoming phone. The makers have now started a newsletter called The Program that promises to give regular updates about this smartphone. This is certainly a great technique to build interest around their upcoming products. OnwardMobility has also joined hands with Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile back in August 2020. This was done to focus mostly on producing the new BlackBerry phone. The subscribers of this service will get updates on the product, its features, and its availability before the general public. They will also be eligible to give personal inputs for the features of the upcoming phone. The page mentioned “BlackBerry 5G smartphones” which hints at not one but multiple phones from the company.

More about the Blackberry smartphones

Currently, they have the BlackBerry KEY2 LE smartphone that is already available to buy. The phone was launched in 2018 and it is a unique smartphone because of its physical keyboard. The LE is basically a more affordable version of the Key2 without specific features like the iconic touch-sensitive keyboard surface. The makers had already shifted to the Android OS and did not opt for the BlackBerry OS. Apart from this, no other information has been released about the upcoming Blackberry 5G smartphone. Keep an eye out on the company’s official social media handles for any updates about the price, specifications and release date of this phone.