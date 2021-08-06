Blaupunkt Launches 50" Smart TV In India; Check Out Price, Features And Other Details

Germany based electronics company Blaupunkt launched a 50" Ultra-HD CyberSound Android TV in India on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The smart TV comes with model number 50CSA7007 and has a bezel-less display. The smart TV by Berlin-based tech giant is made in collaboration with an Indian TV manufacturing company registered as Super Plastronics and will be available to purchase from August 6, 2021, exclusively from Flipkart. Keep reading to know more details about the 50" smart TV by Blaupunkt.

Blaupunkt 50" Android TV specifications

The Blaupunkt 50" smart television comes with a 4K IPS+ panel, can shine as bright as 500 nits, and supports HDR10+ colour space. The television set runs on Android 10 and is powered by a MediaTek chipset based on ARM Cortex-A53. In terms of storage, the appliance comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. That being said, the large television set also comes with 4 speakers that have a maximum output of 60W using Dolby MS12 sound technology. The audio system also supports Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround audio.

The Ultra-HD Android TV from Blaupunkt ships with a voice-enabled remote which supports Google Smart Assistant. Additionally, the remote has shortcuts for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube. On top of that, users will get inbuilt Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay. While the device comes with two USB ports and three HDMI ports, a user can establish a wireless connection using Wi-Fi (both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz) and Bluetooth v5.0.

Blaupunkt 50" Android TV price and availability

The Blaupunkt 50" CyberSound Android TV comes with a price tag of Rs. 36,999 and will be available on the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart. As per the company, users will be able to book the product from Friday, August 6, 2021. The Blaupunkt 50" smart TV comes in a single colour option, which is black. The Blaupunkt smart TV from the German tech giant is made in India in collaboration with Super Plastronics Private Lmiited. The launch of a 50" TV by Blaupunkt follows the launch of other models in the CyberSound series which were launched in July 2021. Stay tuned for more tech news.