Boat Airdopes 621: Check Out The Specifications Of This Upcoming Wireless Earphones

BoAt is a renowned Indian consumer electronics company that sells earphones, headphones, travel chargers, and premium rugged cables. The company was established in 2015 and the latest upcoming product from boat is the Airdopes 621. Continue reading the article to know where to buy Boat Airdopes 621 and the release date.
Boat Airdopes 621 Price in India
Boat Airdopes 621 release date has still not been announced yet and the pricing on its official website shows Rs. 7990 for both the colour variants - black and white. It comes with a 150 hours backup charging case which acts as a power bank as well. Here are all the features and specifications of this upcoming device:
Boat Airdopes 621 Specifications
- Headphone Type - TWS Earbuds
- Driver Type - Moving Coil
- Driver Size - 6 mm
- Impedance - 16 Ohms + 15%
- Frequency Response - 20Hz to 20KHz
- Battery Capacity (mAh) - 35mAh x 2 / 2600 mAh
- Playback Time - 5 hours Buds, 150 hours Case
- Charging Time - 5 to 7 hours
- Charging Time - Approx 45mins Earbuds; 3-4 hours Case
- Charging Interface - Type C
- Standby Time - 70 hours
- Bluetooth Version - V5.0
- Country Of Origin - China
- Compatibility - All Bluetooth Devices
- Bluetooth Range - 10M
Boat True Wireless 621 Functions Guide
- Basic Functions
- Voice Assistant: Long touch the CTC on either earbud for 2 seconds to activate the voice assistant
- Answer/Hang Up Call: Single tap the CTC on either earbud to answer an incoming call and once again to hang up an ongoing call
- Reject Call: Long touch the CTC for up to 1.5 seconds to reject incoming calls
- Play/Pause Music: Single tap on either earbud’s CTC to play or pause music
- Next Track: When playing music, double-tap the right CTC to skip to the next song
- Previous Track: When playing music, double-tap the left CTC to return to the previous song
- Powerbank Function: In case of emergency, for instance when your phone runs out of battery, you may utilize the 2600mAh Case for charging your device for some time
- Boat advises not to use the Charge case as a power bank unless there’s some sort of emergency.
- Volume can only be controlled via the media device.
- The earbuds do not support this function
- Smart Power Off
- After usage, remove both the earbuds from your ears
- Place the earbuds back into the charging case in the proper orientation
- The earbuds will automatically switch o (and enter into charging mode)
- Manual Power Off
- Long touch the CTC on either earbud for 5 seconds
- Once the earbuds get turned o, place them back inside the case and close the lid
Image Source: Boat