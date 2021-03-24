Boat Airdopes 621: Check Out The Specifications Of This Upcoming Wireless Earphones

BoAt is a renowned Indian consumer electronics company that sells earphones, headphones, travel chargers, and premium rugged cables. The company was established in 2015 and the latest upcoming product from boat is the Airdopes 621. Continue reading the article to know where to buy Boat Airdopes 621 and the release date.

Boat Airdopes 621 Price in India

Boat Airdopes 621 release date has still not been announced yet and the pricing on its official website shows Rs. 7990 for both the colour variants - black and white. It comes with a 150 hours backup charging case which acts as a power bank as well. Here are all the features and specifications of this upcoming device:

Boat Airdopes 621 Specifications

Headphone Type - TWS Earbuds

Driver Type - Moving Coil

Driver Size - 6 mm

Impedance - 16 Ohms + 15%

Frequency Response - 20Hz to 20KHz

Battery Capacity (mAh) - 35mAh x 2 / 2600 mAh

Playback Time - 5 hours Buds, 150 hours Case

Charging Time - 5 to 7 hours

Charging Time - Approx 45mins Earbuds; 3-4 hours Case

Charging Interface - Type C

Standby Time - 70 hours

Bluetooth Version - V5.0

Country Of Origin - China

Compatibility - All Bluetooth Devices

Bluetooth Range - 10M

Boat True Wireless 621 Functions Guide

Basic Functions

Voice Assistant: Long touch the CTC on either earbud for 2 seconds to activate the voice assistant

Answer/Hang Up Call: Single tap the CTC on either earbud to answer an incoming call and once again to hang up an ongoing call

Reject Call: Long touch the CTC for up to 1.5 seconds to reject incoming calls

Play/Pause Music: Single tap on either earbud’s CTC to play or pause music

Next Track: When playing music, double-tap the right CTC to skip to the next song

Previous Track: When playing music, double-tap the left CTC to return to the previous song

Powerbank Function: In case of emergency, for instance when your phone runs out of battery, you may utilize the 2600mAh Case for charging your device for some time

Boat advises not to use the Charge case as a power bank unless there’s some sort of emergency.

Volume can only be controlled via the media device.

The earbuds do not support this function

Smart Power Off After usage, remove both the earbuds from your ears Place the earbuds back into the charging case in the proper orientation The earbuds will automatically switch o (and enter into charging mode)

Manual Power Off Long touch the CTC on either earbud for 5 seconds Once the earbuds get turned o, place them back inside the case and close the lid



Image Source: Boat