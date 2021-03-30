BOAT Airdopes 621 Price In India And Its Release Date Details

The BOAT Airdopes 621 is one of the latest earplugs that the company has released with its latest technology. The BOAT Airdopes 621 review has been mixed so far from users online. Here is more information about the price and release date of BOAT Airdopes 621

BOAT Airdopes 621 price

The price of BOAT Airdopes 621 is Rs 7,999. However, the official website is running a discount on the product where consumers can save up to 62%. Due to the offer, the price of BOAT Airdopes 621 is Rs 2,999.

BOAT Airdopes 621 release date

March 26th, 2021

Boat Airdopes 621 Specifications

Headphone Type - TWS Earbuds

Driver Type - Moving Coil

Driver Size - 6 mm

Impedance - 16 Ohms + 15%

Frequency Response - 20Hz to 20KHz

Battery Capacity (mAh) - 35mAh x 2 / 2600 mAh

Playback Time - 5 hours Buds, 150 hours Case

Charging Time - 5 to 7 hours

Charging Time - Approx 45mins Earbuds; 3-4 hours Case

Charging Interface - Type C

Standby Time - 70 hours

Bluetooth Version - V5.0

Country Of Origin - China

Compatibility - All Bluetooth Devices

Bluetooth Range - 10M

Boat True Wireless 621 Functions Guide

Basic Functions

Voice Assistant: Long touch the CTC on either earbud for 2 seconds to activate the voice assistant

Answer/Hang Up Call: Single tap the CTC on either earbud to answer an incoming call and once again to hang up an ongoing call

Reject Call: Long touch the CTC for up to 1.5 seconds to reject incoming calls

Play/Pause Music: Single tap on either earbud’s CTC to play or pause music

Next Track: When playing music, double-tap the right CTC to skip to the next song

Previous Track: When playing music, double-tap the left CTC to return to the previous song

Powerbank Function: In case of emergency, for instance when your phone runs out of battery, you may utilize the 2600mAh Case for charging your device for some time

Boat advises not to use the Charge case as a power bank unless there’s some sort of emergency.

Volume can only be controlled via the media device.

The earbuds do not support this function

Smart Power Off

After usage, remove both the earbuds from your ears

Place the earbuds back into the charging case in the proper orientation

The earbuds will automatically switch o (and enter into charging mode)

Manual Power Off

Long touch the CTC on either earbud for 5 seconds

Once the earbuds get turned o, place them back inside the case and close the lid

Image Source: Boat