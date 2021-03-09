BoAt Watch Flash Sale Starts Today @64% OFF! Know Sale Price, Specs & More

Popular earphones and speaker brand boAt is all set to launch its much-awaited boAt Watch Flash in India. The launch is going to take place today that is March 9, 2021, with several features. The boAt Watch Flash promotion on Amazon reveals a lot about the upcoming smartwatch. If you have been wondering about boAt Watch Enigma price, features and more, here is everything you need to know about it.

boAt Watch Flash Amazon Sale

boAt Watch Flash will be launched today at exactly 12 PM IST and it will immediately go on sale through the Amazon India website and boAt official website. According to the promotion pages, the real price of the upcoming smartwatch is Rs. 6,990.00. However, if you buy it on the launch day sale, you can get it at just Rs. 2,499.

boAt Watch Flash Specification

Display - 1.3-inch LCD display

Strap - multi-colours

Bluetooth Version - 5.0

Operating Temperature - "-20°C" - "65°C"

Bluetooth Range - 10M

Battery Capacity - 200mAh

Working Time - Up to 7 days

Charging Time - 2 Hours

Charging Type - Magnetic Adaptable Charger Cable

Standby Time - 15 to 20 day

Activity Tracking - 10 Activities

Call Alert - Yes

Music Control - Yes

Blood Oxygen Level Monitoring - Yes, SpO2

Waterproof - Yes, IP68

Colours - Blue, Black, Red

Sleep Monitoring - Yes

Multi Watch Faces - Yes

As per boAt, this newly launched product offers a huge working time of up to 7 days, including up to 2 hours of charging time. boAt Watch Flash constitutes Activity Tracking of 10 activities that lets the user enjoy the smartwatch effectively. However, it also comes with a Call Alert and Blood Oxygen Level Monitoring which makes the Flash watch perfect for fitness and health tracking. The boAt Watch Flash has various other specifications such as Sleep Monitoring, Waterproof and more.

boAt Watch Flash price

With SpO2 technology and three colour options, boAt Watch Flash is quite a wonder. As claimed by the organisation, it comes with an IP68 certificate for Water and Sweat Resistance. With such cool specs, the boAt Watch Flash only costs Rs. 2,499 in the on-going launch sale.