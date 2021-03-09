Last Updated:

BoAt Watch Flash Sale Starts Today @64% OFF! Know Sale Price, Specs & More

boAt Watch Flash Sale is going to start today and here is everything you need to know about boAt Watch Flash price, launch date and specification.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
boat watch flash

Popular earphones and speaker brand boAt is all set to launch its much-awaited boAt Watch Flash in India. The launch is going to take place today that is March 9, 2021, with several features. The boAt Watch Flash promotion on Amazon reveals a lot about the upcoming smartwatch. If you have been wondering about boAt Watch Enigma price, features and more, here is everything you need to know about it.

READ | boAt Airdopes 441 vs boAt Airdopes 171: A detailed comparison of the wireless earbuds

boAt Watch Flash Amazon Sale

boAt Watch Flash will be launched today at exactly 12 PM IST and it will immediately go on sale through the Amazon India website and boAt official website. According to the promotion pages, the real price of the upcoming smartwatch is Rs. 6,990.00. However, if you buy it on the launch day sale, you can get it at just Rs. 2,499.

READ | Noise Shots Groove vs Boat Airdopes 441: An in-depth comparison

boAt Watch Flash Specification 

  • Display - 1.3-inch LCD display
  • Strap - multi-colours
  • Bluetooth Version - 5.0
  • Operating Temperature - "-20°C" - "65°C"
  • Bluetooth Range - 10M
  • Battery Capacity - 200mAh
  • Working Time - Up to 7 days
  • Charging Time - 2 Hours
  • Charging Type - Magnetic Adaptable Charger Cable
  • Standby Time - 15 to 20 day
  • Activity Tracking - 10 Activities
  • Call Alert - Yes
  • Music Control - Yes
  • Blood Oxygen Level Monitoring - Yes, SpO2
  • Waterproof - Yes, IP68
  • Colours - Blue, Black, Red
  • Sleep Monitoring - Yes
  • Multi Watch Faces - Yes

As per boAt, this newly launched product offers a huge working time of up to 7 days, including up to 2 hours of charging time. boAt Watch Flash constitutes Activity Tracking of 10 activities that lets the user enjoy the smartwatch effectively. However, it also comes with a Call Alert and Blood Oxygen Level Monitoring which makes the Flash watch perfect for fitness and health tracking. The boAt Watch Flash has various other specifications such as Sleep Monitoring, Waterproof and more.

READ | boAt Airdopes 441 vs boAt Airdopes 443: Specs and price comparision

boAt Watch Flash price

With SpO2 technology and three colour options, boAt Watch Flash is quite a wonder. As claimed by the organisation, it comes with an IP68 certificate for Water and Sweat Resistance. With such cool specs, the boAt Watch Flash only costs Rs. 2,499 in the on-going launch sale. 

READ | boAt Watch Flash price, launch, specifications and features you need to know
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND