BoAt Xplorer Price In India And A Look At Its Latest Features

BoAt Xplorer smartwatch has finally launched in India and netizens are already storming to e-commerce platforms to get the best deals. BoAt is a well-known name in its home country and has been appreciated time and again not only for bringing advanced features to the game but also for its reasonable pricing. Smartwatches are slowly emerging as a necessity and are selling insanely at a time where e-commerce usage has its peak. If you're wondering whether to jump on the bandwagon too, here's a summary on BoAt Xplorer that will help you choose your next pick.

BoAt Xplorer Price and Features

The BoAt Xplorer smartwatch is currently priced at Rs 2,999 only with Black, Blue, and Grey options as their primary colours. The BoAt Xplorer features bank on the latest technology that enables built-in GPS to help users track where they're going while taking their everyday run and jog. With 24*7 heart-monitoring and wellness mode, the smartwatch tracks the users progress every step of the way.

Probably one of the best BoAt Xplorer features is that it includes 8 Active Sports Modes namely, Outdoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Indoor Cycle, Indoor Run, Pool Swim, Open Water Swim and Fitness. Additionally, the smartwatch also monitors the users' sleep and monthly menstruation cycle as a bonus point. With its built-in live weather forecasts that predict weather three days earlier, one can prepare for a trip or outdoor workouts well in advance.

BoAt Xplorer Specifications

The BoAt Xplorer specifications include sweat, water and dust resistance, Music Playback Controls and Notification Alerts from apps like SMS, Email and a few Social Media platforms. Furthermore, the smartwatch has also added the feature of Find My Phone with which one can seamlessly keep track of their phone through the watch. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS, starting from Android 4.4, iOS 8.0 and above. Bluetooth 4.2, interchangeable silicone strap, accelerometer sensor, USB magnetic charging are some of the alluring features that are easily available at a price as reasonable as BoAt Xplorer price. Lastly, one will be amused to know that the BoAt Xplorer smartwatch lasts up to 7 days on a single charge.

Image Source: BoAt official website