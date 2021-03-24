Boult Audio Airbass Z1 Price, Review And Buying Guide: Everything You Need To Know

Indian audio brand Boult has released some excellent products over the past few years and continue to do so with their latest Boult Audio Airbass Z1. The Boult Audio Z1 is a wireless pair of earphones available at a truly competitive price. Read on to know more about the newly launched Boult Audio Airbass Z1 TWS earphones.

Boult Audio Airbass Z1 TWS Earphones

The new Boult Airbass Z1 headphones were launched in India a few days ago by Boult. The Boult Airbass Z1 takes inspiration from Apple's Airpods in terms of look and design. The Boult Airbass Z1 is the company's latest TWS offering after the brand recently launched Boult Zigbuds. The company also has a wide collection of speakers, earbuds, earphones and headphones worth checking out. These earbuds have truly impressive specifications for the price.

Where to Buy Boult Audio Airbass Z1?

The company has set a very affordable and competitive Boult Audio Airbass Z1 price at only Rs. 1,599. The headphones are currently available for purchase on the Amazon India website in 3 different colours - Blue, Black and White. The reviews of the device on Amazon at the time of writing this article stand at 4.5/5 stars. You can purchase the Boult Airbass Z1 here.

Boult Audio Airbass Z1 Specifications

The Boult Airbass Z1 house 10 mm dynamic drivers that the company claims to produce 'Extra powerful bass'. The earphones come with Bluetooth v5.0 and have quick pairing support. The Z1s have a Bluetooth range of 10 metres meaning you can stand up to 10 metres away from your phone/laptop and still not lose the signal to your earphones. Plus, the Bluetooth v5.0 ensures that the headphones will receive signals without any lag and you won't face any audio delay or interruptions when listening to music, podcasts or playing games online like COD. The company calls this feature the Ultra-Low Latency Mode.

The Z1s also come with a feature called Hall Switch Technology. What this basically means is that the earbuds will pair up with your smartphone or tablet or laptop the moment you take your earbuds out of the case, given that the Bluetooth on your device is turned on. The buds can also be used one at a time with the Mono mode, where you can hear all the audio from one earbud itself. It can be helpful for making calls and video meetings.

As per Boult's claims, the earbuds have a playback time of 8 hours on each earbud. The charging case also gives 3 additional charges making the total playtime of the Boult Airbass Z1 at around 24 hours. The earbuds have an IPX5 rating, meaning they are water and dust resistant to an extent.

(Image Source: Boult Website)