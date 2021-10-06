Canon's Dual Fisheye-lens, Capable Of Capturing 3D VR Images And Videos Out Now

The Japanese multinational tech giant has now managed to gain a lot of internet amongst the tech geeks for the release of its first dual fisheye lens. The lens allows uses to capture 3D pictures and videos that can be then viewed on a VR headset. The makers are calling this device an EOS VR System which is basically a new virtual reality video production system that uses two computer software applications to develop the images and pictures.

Makers are yet to reveal its official release date and pricing but, tech experts suggest that Canon aims to release this dual fisheye lens by the end of 2021.

Canon duel fisheye lens price and features

Introducing the new RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens, the world’s first lens capable of stereoscopic 3D VR180 shooting to a single-image sensor.



Learn more: https://t.co/gwn1bXylEI pic.twitter.com/FlDlEltZiw — Canon USA Imaging (@CanonUSAimaging) October 6, 2021

Canon has fixed a total of 2 fisheye lenses side-to-side at a distance of 60 mm or 24 inches. The Japanese tech giant claims that the lenses are placed like this to achieve a human interpupillary distance and provide comfortable parallax for VR and AR. makes had already launched this lens for their 8K capable EOS R5 camera which was launched in 2020. The dual-lens helps to enable 8K recording capabilities to produce ultra-high-definition video ability to shoot in backlit conditions using its special lens coating.

Cannon tries ot explain the working of this new device by saying that the light enters the RF5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye lens which is then captured by a sole CMOS image sensor. Using this new technology helps the developers to skip the process of aligning and syncing camera positions before the shoot or attaching the images together in post-production.

Users can also convert the videos into VR format using the EOS VR Utility computer software or the EOS VR Plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro. the second option will require some post-production efforts to be taken by the users. Canon duel fisheye lens price for Indian users has been set as Rs 1,79,995 and the sale of this product is supposed to start soon. More details about the features and release of this product are supposed to release soon. Till then keep an eye out for any updates on Canon’s official social media handles.