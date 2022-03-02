Carl Pei's Nothing May Conduct A Launch Event In March; Here's What You Can Expect

Nothing has long been rumoured to launch new products. After the successful launch of the Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds, the company is working on other devices as well. Just last month, Carl Pei, the CEO and co-founder of the company shared multiple tweets, talking about the Android operating system. Now, the official Twitter handle of the company has teased an upcoming launch event that may take place in March.

On February 28, 2022, Nothing tweeted from its official handle, saying that "March is going to be fun." Following the tweet, all technology publications are talking about what could the company possibly release in the month of March, which has already begun. It is important to note that Nothing entered into a partnership with Qualcomm last year, which strongly indicated a Snapdragon-powered smartphone.

March is going to be fun. — Nothing (@nothing) February 28, 2022

What to expect from Nothing?

So far, Nothing has not announced any products. However, earlier last year, the company revealed that it is working on five different products. From the available information, it can be said that Nothing is working on a smartphone and a power bank. However, its signature transparent design could fit a lot of other devices as well. Currently, Nothing has one product in its portfolio. The Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless stereo earphones are undoubtedly one of the most unique Bluetooth headsets out there.

With a transparent design and three listening modes, the earbuds offer decent sound quality as well. As of now, the Nothing Ear 1 (White) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 5,499, while the Nothing Ear 1 (Black) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 5,999. While the former has a listing price of Rs. 7,299, the latter has a listing price of Rs. 8,499. Interested buyers might be able to get an additional bank discount as well. Stay tuned for regular updates regarding gadgets and other tech news.

What would Nothing smartphone look like?

As mentioned earlier, there have been rumours in the past about Nothing developing an Android smartphone. Also, as a matter of fact, the company entered into a partnership with Qualcomm last year. Combining the information along with the latest Twitter rumble, it looks like the Nothing Android smartphone could be a real thing and it might launch soon as well. The most commonly speculated USP of the Nothing's smartphone is its transparent design. Stay tuned for more tech news.