Check Out Apple IPad Air 5 Price In Dubai, United States, UK, And Australia

Apple has finally announced the new iPad Air 5. The updated table will run on the M1 chip, making it 60% faster than the iPad Air 4, which had the A14 chipset. People can expect twice the graphical performance that will make it faster than some Windows laptops in the same price range. The features in iPad Air 5 include 5G connectivity, faster USB-C charging and a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera that supports centre stage. The tablet will run on iPadOS 15.4, which will give it enhanced multitasking capabilities.

Supercharged by the M1 chip, the new iPad Air comes in five stunning colors. 10.9" Liquid Retina display, blazing-fast 5G, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard (sold sep).#AppleEvent — Apple (@Apple) March 8, 2022

After the launch at the Apple event 2022, iPad Air 5's prices in Dubai, United States, UK, and Australia were revealed. In the US it starts from $599, in the UK it is starting from 569 Pound, and in Australia, it is A$929. The new Apple iPad Air 5 will go on sale in the UK on 18 March and pre-orders are open on Friday from £599.

Apple Event 2022 Highlights

Apple has concluded its 'Peek Performance' event on March 8, 2022. The event was streamed from 11:30 PM IST and lasted for an hour. During the event, Apple launched four new devices including the iPhone SE 5G with Apple's A15 Bionic processor, the new iPad Air with Apple's M1 chipset, the Mac Studio and Studio Display. Stay tuned for more updates about the devices.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Apple event, 2022, tech-savvy enthusiasts predicted some of the products that can be launched today. A few rumours and leaks strongly hinted towards the tech giant introducing the new iPhone SE with loaded specifications like an edge-to-edge display, 5G connectivity along with improved cameras, the latest A15 Bionic chip, 5G with millimeter wave, 64GB base storage with 128GB / 256GB options and much more.

Apple launched two new colours for iPhone 13 - bold green for iPhone 13 and alpine green for iPhone 13 Pro. Apple announces a new iPhone SE with A15 Bionic. Apple says that the A15 Bionic is much faster than all smartphones at all prices. The graphics performance on the new iPhone SE will be at par with that of the latest iPhone 13 series. The new iPhone SE features glass and aluminium design in three colours including white, red and black.