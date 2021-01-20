Compare Samsung M31 And F41: Here Is A Detailed Comparison Between M31 And F41

The Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone runs on the OS Android v10 (Q) and is powered by Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53) processor. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on the OS Android v10 (Q), is powered by Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53) processor. Continue reading this article for a detailed comparison between m31 vs. f41.

Difference Between Samsung Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs. Samsung Galaxy F41

The M31 runs on the Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Chipset and rocks a 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage. The phone has a Super AMOLED display and measures 159.2 mm x 75.1 mm x 8.9 mm with a weight of 191 grams. Screen resolution is 1080 x 2340 pixels with a pixel density of 403 ppi. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 83.92 %.

The front camera is a 32 MP f/2.0 Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) and the rear camera is a 64+8+5+5 MP camera which has features like 8 x Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. Below is a list of features of Samsung M31:

Features Price In India - ₹ 14,999 Performance - Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-core Storage - 64 GB Camera - 64+8+5+5 MP Battery - 6000 mAh Display - 6.4" (16.21 cm) Ram - 6 GB Launch Date In India - March 4, 2020 (Official)

Key Specs Front Camera - 32 MP Battery - 6000 mAh Processor - Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Display - 6.4 inches Ram - 6 GB Rear Camera - 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP

Special Features Other Sensors - Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope Fingerprint Sensor - PositionRear Fingerprint Sensor - Yes



Compare Samsung M31 and F41 | F41 Specs

The F41 runs on the Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Chipset. It has 6 GB, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The smartphone has a Full HD+ sAMOLED display and measures 159.2 mm x 75.1 mm x 8.9 mm with a weight of 191 grams. Screen resolution is 2340 x 1080 Pixels with a pixel density of 403 ppi.

The front camera is a 64 MP Primary Camera, 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5 MP, Depth Camera. For the back camera there's a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera which comes with features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. Here are all the features of the Galaxy F41:

Features Performance - Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Display - 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) Storage - 64 GB Camera - 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Battery - 6000 mAh Price In India - 19999 Ram - 6 GB, 6 GB Launch Date In India - October 08, 2020 (Official)

Key Specs Front Camera - 32 MP Battery - 6000 mAh ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Ram6 GB Rear Camera64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Display6.4 inches

Special Features Other SensorsAccelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Virtual Proximity Sensing, Google Chrome, Samsung S-Browser 11.0 Fingerprint SensorYes Fingerprint Sensor PositionRear



