Compare Samsung M31 And F41: Here Is A Detailed Comparison Between M31 And F41

The Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone runs on the OS Android v10 (Q) and is powered by Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53) processor. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on the OS Android v10 (Q), is powered by Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53) processor. Continue reading this article for a detailed comparison between m31 vs. f41.
The M31 runs on the Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Chipset and rocks a 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage. The phone has a Super AMOLED display and measures 159.2 mm x 75.1 mm x 8.9 mm with a weight of 191 grams. Screen resolution is 1080 x 2340 pixels with a pixel density of 403 ppi. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 83.92 %.
The front camera is a 32 MP f/2.0 Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) and the rear camera is a 64+8+5+5 MP camera which has features like 8 x Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. Below is a list of features of Samsung M31:
The F41 runs on the Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Chipset. It has 6 GB, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The smartphone has a Full HD+ sAMOLED display and measures 159.2 mm x 75.1 mm x 8.9 mm with a weight of 191 grams. Screen resolution is 2340 x 1080 Pixels with a pixel density of 403 ppi.
The front camera is a 64 MP Primary Camera, 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5 MP, Depth Camera. For the back camera there's a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera which comes with features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. Here are all the features of the Galaxy F41:
