Compare Samsung M31 And F41: Here Is A Detailed Comparison Between M31 And F41

The M31 runs on the Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Chipset and the F41 also runs on the same processor. This article is to compare Samsung M31 and F41. Read on.

compare samsung m31 and f41

The Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone runs on the OS Android v10 (Q) and is powered by Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53) processor. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on the OS Android v10 (Q), is powered by Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53) processor. Continue reading this article for a detailed comparison between m31 vs. f41.

Difference Between Samsung Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs. Samsung Galaxy F41

The M31 runs on the Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Chipset and rocks a 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage. The phone has a Super AMOLED display and measures 159.2 mm x 75.1 mm x 8.9 mm with a weight of 191 grams. Screen resolution is 1080 x 2340 pixels with a pixel density of 403 ppi. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 83.92 %.

The front camera is a 32 MP f/2.0 Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) and the rear camera is a 64+8+5+5 MP camera which has features like 8 x Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. Below is a list of features of Samsung M31:

  • Features
    • Price In India - ₹ 14,999
    • Performance - Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-core
    • Storage - 64 GB
    • Camera - 64+8+5+5 MP
    • Battery - 6000 mAh
    • Display - 6.4" (16.21 cm)
    • Ram - 6 GB
    • Launch Date In India - March 4, 2020 (Official)
  • Key Specs
    • Front Camera - 32 MP
    • Battery - 6000 mAh
    • Processor - Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
    • Display - 6.4 inches
    • Ram - 6 GB
    • Rear Camera - 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
  • Special Features
    • Other Sensors - Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Fingerprint Sensor - PositionRear
    • Fingerprint Sensor - Yes

Compare Samsung M31 and F41 | F41 Specs

The F41 runs on the Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Chipset. It has 6 GB, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The smartphone has a Full HD+ sAMOLED display and measures 159.2 mm x 75.1 mm x 8.9 mm with a weight of 191 grams. Screen resolution is 2340 x 1080 Pixels with a pixel density of 403 ppi.

The front camera is a 64 MP Primary Camera, 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5 MP, Depth Camera. For the back camera there's a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera which comes with features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. Here are all the features of the Galaxy F41:

  • Features
    • Performance - Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
    • Display - 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Storage - 64 GB
    • Camera - 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • Battery - 6000 mAh
    • Price In India - 19999
    • Ram - 6 GB, 6 GB
    • Launch Date In India - October 08, 2020 (Official)
  • Key Specs
    • Front Camera - 32 MP
    • Battery - 6000 mAh
    • ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
    • Ram6 GB
    • Rear Camera64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • Display6.4 inches
  • Special Features
    • Other SensorsAccelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Virtual Proximity Sensing, Google Chrome, Samsung S-Browser 11.0
    • Fingerprint SensorYes
    • Fingerprint Sensor PositionRear

