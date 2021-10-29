Crossbeats has recently launched a couple of smart products for the mid-premium electronics segment consumers in India. The products include two truly wireless earphones and a smartwatch. The TWS is called Epic and Epic Lite, priced at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 3,499 respectively (on October 29, 2021).

Among the latest smartwatches by the company are Ignite Pro and Ignite S3 Pro, priced at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 4,999. On the occasion, Abhinav Agarwal, co-founder at Crossbeats spoke to Republic World, explaining the brand's beginning and its future outlook for the Indian market.

Crossbeats was among the first to introduce a wireless earphone in India

Abhinav Agarwal recently stated in an exclusive interaction with Republic World,

"Crossbeats started off as an audio brand in 2015. Back then, we realized that the Indian market was lacking a product that meets the international standards of quality. When it comes to electronic products, their arrival in India followed years after their international debut. A lot of advanced products launched in the western countries would come out five to six years later in our country. But as the Indian consumers became more aware, they wanted access to these products instantly."

Crossbeats Epic and Epic Lite target the mid-premium segment

The latest products launched by Crossbeats are priced aggressively. The Epic TWS comes with active noise cancellation, making it one of the most affordable TWS to have the feature. Yet another product called Epic Lite comes with three listening modes, that can be tweaked by the user according to the need. Both the earphones come with decent battery life and are available to purchase from Crossbeats' official website.

Abhinav Agarwal further stated in the exclusive interaction,

"We realized that there is a new generation of consumers out there who wish to invest in the latest products that are high quality and affordable at the same time. That is how Crossbeats began, as an audio brand and now it has expanded to a lifestyle brand. The true wireless earphones were a new technology for Indian consumers back in 2017 – 2018. Educating the consumer about the truly wireless earphones, how the technology works and how it can add value to their lives was a big challenge. As a brand, we try to map the requirements of our consumers and create a product on it."

Crossbeats Ignite S3 Pro features a blood pressure sensor among other features

Yet another product launched by Crossbeats is the Ignite S3 Pro, a smartwatch that is priced at Rs. 4,999. The watch features a large screen of 1.77" with a display that can shine as bright as 600 nits. The watch comes with advanced features like split-screen, always-on display, triple theme, and voice calling through a speaker and microphone set up on the voice itself. Additionally, there are advanced health tracking features on the watch, including SpO2 tracking, heart rate tracking, blood pressure sensor, and sleep tracking options. The watch offers up to 3 days of battery life on moderate use, comes with IP67 water-resistant rating, and is one of the most feature-rich products in the price segment.

Abhinav Agarwal also stated,

"With the launch of the latest Ignite Watch, we have introduced a temperature sensor in our smartwatch. The watch is capable of monitoring crucial vitals such as heart rate, blood oxygen, body temperature and even stress, providing better control over health. The readings through these sensors are 95 to 96% close to the actual vitals of the user, which can only be measured with medical equipment. In future, we are planning to include GPS sensors in our smartwatches. Additionally, we are also planning to add earphone connectivity to our smartwatches and the development team is actively pursuing it."

Crossbeats is planning to expand its presence to the offline market

As the festival of Diwali is closing in, Crossbeats is offering a free wireless neckband worth Rs. 3,000 for total cart amounts greater than Rs. 6,999. For more details, one can visit the official website. Other products on the website are also discounted for a limited period of time. Talking about the same, Abhinav Agarwal said,