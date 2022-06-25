Last Updated:

Crossbeats CURV Launched In India With Up To 20 Hours Of Playtime; Know All About It

The Crossbeats CRUV comes with a 35 mAh battery on the earbuds and a 300 mAh battery on the charging case. Read more details about the earphones here.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Crossbeats CURV launched in India with up to 20 hours of playtime with charging case

Crossbeats has unveiled Crossbeats CURV, an entry-level TWS with an out-of-the-ordinary Premium Curvature Design and the most powerful thumping bass. Easily pairable with smartwatches and phones, it is a delight for music lovers as well as urban youth who need to be connected via call at all times. Available exclusively on oncrossbeats.com, the latest TWS in the timeless black colour aesthetic case is affordably priced at Rs 1599.

Elaborating on the specs and features, Crossbeats co-founder Archit Agarwal said, “While the powerful dual-mic enables users to communicate and make voice calls efficiently, its Smart AI Voice Assistant facilitates contactless navigation through the paired device. One of our most advanced TWS wearable in the segment, Crossbeats CURV is engineered for lag-free connections, thanks to low latency Bluetooth 5.1, which is an upgrade from its earlier versions.”

Crossbeats CURV features

He further said that while the ‘Rotate to Lock’ feature makes the buds securely fit in the ears, its feather touch controls allow users to manoeuvre through the device seamlessly. The swift auto-pairing connectivity feature ensures that you are ready to use the device within seconds. Fit for the urban youth, CrossbeatsCURV is an asset for music buffs, fitness enthusiasts and all those who feel the need to remain connected with the world.

Talking about the battery life, the Crossbeats CRUV comes with a 35 mAh battery on the earbuds and a 300 mAh battery in the charging case. With the charging case, the earphones deliver a total playtime of up to 20 hours. The charging case takes up to 90 mins to charge completely via a Type-C port. In addition, the earphone also supports Siri & Google voice assistants and has two mics on each earbud. 

Along with several unmatched features, Crossbeats CURV boasts an exquisite, sleek and ergonomic look that makes the buds nothing short of a style statement. Feature-wise it boasts of a 10 mm Neodymium Driver that results in a rich bass effect, fit for music lovers who cannot compromise on stereo quality. Effective Environment Noise Cancelling feature further allows users to listen to music or attend those important calls without bothering about background noises.

