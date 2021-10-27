Crossbeats Releases Epic Lite TWS At Rs. 4,499, Comes With ANC And 3 Listening Modes

Crossbeats, an Indian consumer electronics and lifestyle company has launched the Epic Lite truly wireless earphones on October 27, 2021. The earphones are priced at Rs. 4,499 and are available in three colours: Urban Green, Jet Black and Metro Silver. While the product is available on the official website for pre-order, it will be delivered between October 29 to November 1, 2021.

Ahead of the Indian festival of Diwali, Crossbeats is increasing its lineup of devices to offer a decent specification set at an affordable price point. Most recently, the company also launched a smartwatch called Ignite S3 Pro, which comes with advanced health monitoring features, and another truly wireless earphone called Epic, which comes with an active noise cancellation feature. Keep reading for Crossbeats Epic Lite specifications and Crossbeats Epic Lite price.

Crossbeats Epic Lite Specifications

Right out of the box, the Crossbeats Epic Lite is available in three finishes called Urban Green, Jet Black and Metro Silver. The truly wireless earphones come with 11mm Ti-alloy sound drivers along with three listening modes or audio profiles. The active noise cancellation mode on the TWS helps reduce unwanted sounds in the background. The ambient mode helps to listen to the external sounds with the help of the microphones on the device. Lastly, there is a normal mode that lets the user listen to music in its natural form. It is important to note that such sounds modes are often available on high-end devices.

The Crossbeats Epic Lite connect with a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.2 for stable connections during calls and watching content. Crossbeats also says that the TWS have an in-built low latency mode which would help users during gaming. As far as audio input on the device is concerned, there are four microphones that should provide decent call quality over a strong network connection. To control music, answer/reject phones calls or for waking up the voice assistant through the earbuds, there are touch controls on the stem.

The charging case of the Crossbeats Epic Lite earphones comes with a Type-C port that increases charging speed and can fully charge the case in less than 90 minutes. Along with the case, the earbuds offer a total playtime of 12 hours. The battery capacity of the case is 500mAh and the battery capacity of the individual earbuds is 45mAh. Additionally, the device is IPX4 certified, implying that it can survive accidental splashes.

Crossbeats Epic Lite Price

As mentioned earlier, the TWS from Crossbeats is available on its official website for a price of Rs. 4,499. Upon pre-ordering the device, an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 is applicable during checkout on the official website. The company has partnered with companies such as Zest and Sezzle to offer the facility of easy monthly instalments for interested buyers. Otherwise, one can pay with UPI, PayTM, and credit/debit cards as well. The Crossbeats Epic Lite can be used with both Android and iOS devices.