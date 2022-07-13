Crossbeats Unveils Ignite Spectra & Spectra Plus With Ultra-modern Retina AMOLED Display

Indian consumer technology brand Crossbeats on Monday announced the launch of an all-new Ignite Spectra series, comprising two smartwatches named Spectra and Spectra Plus. A first in the segment by the homegrown brand, the Bluetooth calling timepieces come with an ultra-modern Retina AMOLED display and inbuilt storage for music. With more than 200 watch faces and 30 diverse sports modes, the Ignite Spectra series is designed to let you attain all fitness goals while flaunting your style statement. Read more about the two smartwatches and their price here.

Crossbeats Spectra and Spectra Plus features

Both the variants sport a Retina AMOLED display and 3D curvature glass. They come with a square dial, Spectra Plus comes in Carbon Black and Marine Blue colours whereas Spectra is available in rugged Basil Green and Graphite Black colours. The Plus variant allows users to store over 150 songs and gives them the option to either stream their playlist through the watch or connect the same to TWS or neckband. Further, the smartwatches feature AI voice assistants.



The IP68 water-resistant timepieces are built to resist splashes, sweat etc while powerful batteries allow them to function incessantly for up to 10 days, depending upon the usage. The built-in speaker and microphone make calling convenient. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 5,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively, both Spectra Plus and Spectra are currently available exclusively on the official website of the company: crossbeats.com. It is to mention that AI HealthEngine on the smartwatch can measure multiple health-related metrics including heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, sleep and women's health. Both the watches can be synced with the Crossbeats App.

“Distinctive design, latest technology and premium quality are what allows Crossbeats to stand out of the clutter as one of India’s leading consumer technology brands. Even as the Spectra series follows suit, it is innovative in many ways, for it’s our first in-segment Retina AMOLED display smartwatch range with calling as well as massive music storage. The watches are also equipped with superior AI-powered health engines that prioritize self before everything else,” said Crossbeats co-founder Archit Agarwal on the latest offering.