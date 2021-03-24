Daikin AC Error Codes: Check Out This List Of Error Codes For Daikin AC

Daikin Industries, based in Osaka, Japan, is a multinational air conditioning manufacturer. Japan, China, Australia, the United States, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa are among the countries where it operates. This article will serve as a guide of Daikin AC Error Codes for the Indoor units.
Daikin AC Error Codes List
- A0 - External protection device activated
- Cause: External protection device connected to the terminal strip T1-T2 of indoor unit is activated
- A1 - Malfunction of indoor unit PCB
- Cause: Malfunction due to noise Defect of indoor unit PCB
- A3 - Malfunction of the drain Level control system
- Cause: Drain piping clogging, improper drain piping work, Defect of drain pump, Defect of float switch
- A4 - Malfunction of freezing protection
- Cause
- Shortage of water volume
- Low water temperature setting Defect of 26WL
- Defect of water temperature thermistor
- A5 - High-pressure control in heating, freeze-up protection control in cooling
- Cause
- Clogged air filter of the indoor unit and short-circuit
- Defect of indoor unit heat exchanger thermistor
- A6 - Fan motor locked, overload, overcurrent
- Cause
- Defect of connector contact
- Defect of indoor unit PCB
- Defect of the fan motor
- A7 - Malfunction of the swing flap motor
- Cause
- Failure of the swing flap motor
- Defect of the indoor unit
- PCB Jammed swing mechanism/blade
- A8 - Malfunction of power supply
- Cause
- Overcurrent of AC input
- Defect of power supply voltage
- A9 - Malfunction of the electronic expansion valve drive
- Cause
- Defect of electronic expansion valve coil
- Defect of indoor unit PCB
- Defect of connector contact
- AA - Heater overheat
- AF - Malfunction of a humidifier system
- Cause
- water leakage of the humidifier (option)
- Failure of swing float switch
- Improper drain piping incline
- AH - Malfunction of the dust collector of the air cleaner
- Cause
- Defect of dust collecting element
- Defect of high voltage power supply unit
- Stained insulator part Defect of indoor unit PCB
- AJ - Malfunction of capacity setting (Indoor unit PCB)
- Cause: The capacity setting adaptor is not installed when replacing PCB Defect of indoor unit PCB
- C1 - Failure of transmission (between indoor unit PCB and fan PCB)
- Cause: Defect of transmission of fan motor control driver
- C4 - Malfunction of liquid pipe thermistor for heat exchanger
- Cause
- Defect of connector contact
- Defect of liquid pipe thermistor for heat exchanger
- C5 - Malfunction of gas pipe thermistor for heat exchanger
- Cause
- Defect of connector contact
- Defect of gas pipe thermistor for heat exchanger
- C6 - Malfunction of fan motor control driver
- Cause
- Defect of fan motor sensor system
- Defect of fan motor control driver
- C7 - The front panel driving motor fault
- Cause: Defect of the front panel driving motor Defect of the limit switch
- C9 - Malfunction of suction air thermistor
- Cause
- Defect of connector contact
- Defect of the thermistor for suction air
- CA - Malfunction of discharge air thermistor
- Cause
- Defect of connector contact
- Defect of the thermistor for discharge air
- CC - Malfunction of the humidity sensor system
- Cause: Defect of connector contact Defect of the humidity sensor
- CJ - Malfunction of thermostat sensor in the remote controller
- Cause
- Defect of remote controller thermistor
- Malfunction due to noise
- Defect of remote controller PCB
Image Source: Amazon.in Website