Daikin AC Error Codes: Check Out This List Of Error Codes For Daikin AC

Daikin Industries, based in Osaka, Japan, is a multinational air conditioning manufacturer. Japan, China, Australia, the United States, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa are among the countries where it operates. This article will serve as a guide of Daikin AC Error Codes for the Indoor units.

Daikin AC Error Codes List

A0 - External protection device activated Cause: External protection device connected to the terminal strip T1-T2 of indoor unit is activated

A1 - Malfunction of indoor unit PCB Cause: Malfunction due to noise Defect of indoor unit PCB

A3 - Malfunction of the drain Level control system Cause: Drain piping clogging, improper drain piping work, Defect of drain pump, Defect of float switch

A4 - Malfunction of freezing protection Cause Shortage of water volume Low water temperature setting Defect of 26WL Defect of water temperature thermistor

A5 - High-pressure control in heating, freeze-up protection control in cooling Cause Clogged air filter of the indoor unit and short-circuit Defect of indoor unit heat exchanger thermistor

A6 - Fan motor locked, overload, overcurrent Cause Defect of connector contact Defect of indoor unit PCB Defect of the fan motor

A7 - Malfunction of the swing flap motor

Cause Failure of the swing flap motor Defect of the indoor unit PCB Jammed swing mechanism/blade

A8 - Malfunction of power supply Cause Overcurrent of AC input Defect of power supply voltage

A9 - Malfunction of the electronic expansion valve drive Cause Defect of electronic expansion valve coil Defect of indoor unit PCB Defect of connector contact

AA - Heater overheat Cause: 26WH is activated

AF - Malfunction of a humidifier system Cause water leakage of the humidifier (option) Failure of swing float switch Improper drain piping incline

AH - Malfunction of the dust collector of the air cleaner Cause Defect of dust collecting element Defect of high voltage power supply unit Stained insulator part Defect of indoor unit PCB

AJ - Malfunction of capacity setting (Indoor unit PCB) Cause: The capacity setting adaptor is not installed when replacing PCB Defect of indoor unit PCB

C1 - Failure of transmission (between indoor unit PCB and fan PCB) Cause: Defect of transmission of fan motor control driver

C4 - Malfunction of liquid pipe thermistor for heat exchanger Cause Defect of connector contact Defect of liquid pipe thermistor for heat exchanger

C5 - Malfunction of gas pipe thermistor for heat exchanger Cause Defect of connector contact Defect of gas pipe thermistor for heat exchanger

C6 - Malfunction of fan motor control driver Cause Defect of fan motor sensor system Defect of fan motor control driver

C7 - The front panel driving motor fault Cause: Defect of the front panel driving motor Defect of the limit switch

C9 - Malfunction of suction air thermistor Cause Defect of connector contact Defect of the thermistor for suction air

CA - Malfunction of discharge air thermistor Cause Defect of connector contact Defect of the thermistor for discharge air

CC - Malfunction of the humidity sensor system Cause: Defect of connector contact Defect of the humidity sensor

CJ - Malfunction of thermostat sensor in the remote controller Cause Defect of remote controller thermistor Malfunction due to noise Defect of remote controller PCB



