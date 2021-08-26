Dell Alienware X15, X17, XPS 15, XPS 17 & G15 Gaming Laptops Launched: Check Price & Specs

Dell has been dominating the gaming laptop market with their Alienware segment for a long time now. The American computer hardware subsidiary of Dell has now confirmed the release of Dell Alienware X15, X17, XPS 15, XPS 17, and G15 series of laptops for the Indian markets. They have also released the specifications of these new Alienware laptops and the community is eager to learn more about these laptops. Here is all the information about Dell Alienware X15, X17, XPS 15, XPS 17, and G15 price and specifications. Read more

Dell Gaming Laptops price in India

Dell Alienware X15: Starting from Rs. 2,40,990

Dell Alienware X17: Starting from Rs. 2,90,990

Dell Alienware XPS 15: Starting from Rs. 2,23,990

Dell Alienware XPS 17: Starting from Rs. 2,64,490

Dell Alienware G15: Starting from Rs. 82,990

Dell Alienware X15 specifications:

The makers have made significant upgrades like a 25 per cent improvement in the thermal resistance of the laptop using their Alienware Cryo-Tech. The laptop is loaded with a 15.6-inch display that supports 1080p resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate. Talking about the processing power of the laptop, it is loaded with a Core i9-11900H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop will also have 1TB of internal storage and a Windows Hello IR camera that enables biometric login.

Dell Alienware X17 specifications:

The laptop uses the same thermal resistance tech used in the X15 model. It is also compatible with the HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation for extended performance. The laptop has a 17.3-inch display that supports a 1080p resolution/ 360Hz refresh rate. The processing power and storage option of X17 are the same as the above mentioned Dell Alienware x15 laptop. The main difference is the size and an optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard offered with the laptop.

Dell Alienware XPS 15 and 17 specifications:

These laptops are purely focused to deliver a better quality image on the screen using a 15.6-inch 4K UHD+ touch display with DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits peak brightness, 100 per cent Adobe RGB, 99 per cent DCI-P3 typical, a 1,600:1 contrast ratio. The device also seems fast because of its 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The speaker set of the laptops includes a quad-speaker design made of two 2.5W woofers and two 1.5W tweeters which is compatible with the Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology. The XPS17 version is the same laptop but with a bigger, 17.3 inch-display.

Dell Alienware G15 specifications:

This version of the laptop is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of peak brightness. The laptop’s processing power seems promising with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-10800H processor and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. Other branded graphic card options for the laptop includes GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.