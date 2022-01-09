Dell XPS 13 Plus vs Dell XPS 13: How Good Is The New Ultrabook by Dell?

At the CES 2022, Dell unveiled the XPS 13 Plus, its latest ultrabook. It comes as the successor to Dell's XPS 13. Dell has taken the design of XPS 13 Plus to the next level. While the previous generation had a function key row at the top of the keyboard and a physical trackpad, the XPS 13 Plus eliminates both. The latest laptop has a row of capacitive touch buttons and the most unique design change of all - it does not have a physical trackpad. However, how does the XPS 13 Plus stand against the XPS 13? Read along to find out more on Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. Dell XPS 13.

For reference, the Dell XPS 13 was released by a Texas-based company in 2020. Since its launch, the XPS series has been one of the best selling Windows laptops across the world. As the name suggests, the laptop features a 13-inch display with up to 4K+ resolution for creators. Additionally, the laptop is powered by Intel Core processors, featuring up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of fast SSD storage. That being said, the Dell XPS 13 price in India began at Rs. 1,50,990 in 2020. Now, one might be able to grab the laptop for a discounted price.

Dell XPS 13 Plus vs Dell XPS 13

Screen

Both the Dell XPS 13 Plus and the Dell XPS 13 offer four different screen models. These displays differ in resolution and touch capabilities. Starting with an FHD+ display, both the laptops offer an FHD+ touch-enabled display, a 3.5K OLED display and a 4K LCD display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. On the face of it, both the displays look similar, have a thin edge running on all the sides and provide a modern look to the device.

Processor

Under the hood, the XPS 13 Plus comes with new 12th Gen Intel Core processors, up to Core i7-1280P. Now, while the XPS 13 also offered an older generation of Intel Core i7 processors, there is a significant performance gap between both devices. The new XPS 13 Plus comes with Intel P series processors that are rated at 28W and hence are more powerful than the 15W Intel processors on the XPS 13 series. Both the devices come with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Apart from that, both the devices offer 8GB-32GB of RAM and 256GB-2TB of storage. The newer laptop features fewer ports as compared to the older one.

Design

Design is the primary factor that differentiates both the ultrabooks. On one hand, the Dell XPS 13 series comes with a relatively modern design with narrow bezels and a compact overall form factor. The Dell XPS 13 Plus has minimalism as the core design principle. While the laptop has capacitive touch buttons instead of the function key row, it does not have a physical trackpad. The trackpad of the Dell XPS 13 Plus is made up of glass and is built into the palm rest. It also has a motor mechanism to generate haptic feedback upon clicking.

Dell XPS 13 Plus vs Dell XPS 13 plus price in India

The Dell XPS 13 Plus price in India is not announced yet as the global pricing of the laptop will be available in Spring 2022. However, speculations suggest that the global pricing of the laptop will begin from $1,299, which roughly translates to Rs. 96,486. It is important to note that the price in India is higher than the global price of the laptop, as seen previously. For reference, the Dell XPS 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is currently available at Rs. 1,13,989 on Dell's official website in India.