DJI Avata FPV drone launched: Sensor type, video resolution, battery life and more

The popular drone manufacturing company DJI has released a new FPV aircraft called DJI Avata. Using the new FPV drone, enthusiasts or professionals can record high-quality motion videos. The device is equipped with a CMOS sensor and can record videos in up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Keep reading to know more about the DJI Avata FPV drone specifications and price.

DJI Avata FPV drone specifications

Sensor type and resolution

The DJI Avata FPV drone comes with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor with 48MP resolution. The lens used in the FPV drone has a 155-degree field of view and an equivalent focal length of 12.7mm and an aperture of f/2.8. Users get an ISO range of 100-6400 on the auto mode and 100-25600 on the manual mode. For both photo and video, the shutter speed of the device is 1/8000 to 1/50 seconds. Additionally, the device also has an internal storage of 20GB.

Video resolution

With DJI Goggle 2, Avata delivers a video resolution of 4K@50/60fps, 2.7K@50/60/100/120fps, and 1080p@50/60/100/120fps. The drone shoots videos in MP4 with a maximum video bitrate of 150 Mbps. The FPV also has a single-axis gimbal for stabilization. As far as the aircraft is concerned, it weighs 410g.

Live view quality and latency

With DJI FPV Goggles V2:

810p/120fps Video Transmission Quality: The video transmission latency is lower than 28 ms.

810p/60fps Video Transmission Quality: The video transmission latency is lower than 40 ms.

With DJI Goggles 2:

1080p/100fps Video Transmission Quality: The video transmission latency is as low as 30 ms.

1080p/60fps Video Transmission Quality: The video transmission latency is as low as 40 ms.

Flight speed

Talking about the exciting part, the DJI Avata FPV drone has a maximum ascent and descent speed of 6 m/s in both the normal and the sport mode. The FPV drone offers a max speed of 8 m/s in normal mode, 14 m/s in the sport mode and 27 m/s in the manual mode. The maximum altitude that the device can fly up to is 5,000m.

Battery life

On the official website, DJI mentions that Avata has a maximum hover time of about 18 minutes and can cover a distance of 11.6 km in a single flight. The drone is packed with a 2,420 mAh battery that has a charging voltage limit of 17 V. For connectivity during distant flights, the drone has dual antennas and supports GPS + Galileo + BeiDou.

DJI Avata FPV drone price

The drone is currently available to purchase in the United States. Interested customers can purchase it with DJI Goggles 2 or DJI FPV Googles V2. As with all the other drones, the DJI Avata FPV can be purchased as a part of different bundles that include different accessories.