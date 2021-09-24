DJI Mavic 3 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Check Camera And Battery Features

DJI is known to manufacture some of the most advanced and user-friendly consumer-grade drones in the world. The DJI Mavic and Mini series have been a success in the international market. While the Mavic Mini 2 was launched in November 2020, followed by DJI FPV in March 2021, the upcoming DJI Mavic 3 Pro has been leaked by a DJI investigator, Jasper Ellens on the microblogging platform.

The Twitter users seem to have leaked the Owner's Manual of the upcoming drone from DJI. In the document, the drone is called Mavic 3 Cine. Additionally, the manual also states that the consumer camera drone will be equipped with a fully stabilized 3-axis gimbal with a telephoto and wide-angle lens that can capture 5.2K video and 20-megapixel stills. Surprisingly, the user manual also has technical specifications of the two cameras believed to be on the device.

DJI's upcoming drone to come with two cameras

Firstly, there is a CMOS 1/2" telephoto lens with 12 million pixels with a minimum focus range of 3 metres. The aperture on the telephoto lens is f/4.4. Secondly, there is a wide-angle camera lens with a CMOS 4/3" 20 MP lens with a focus range of 1 metre and above. The former is a format equivalent of 160mm and the latter is a format equivalent of 24mm. Other than the details about the two lenses on the upcoming DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone, the user manual also contains a detailed structural diagram, with a clear depiction of several components installed on the device.

According to another publication called DroneDJ, the upcoming camera drone will have a maximum flight time of 46 minutes in optimal conditions. The claim is in line with the user manual leaked by Ellens' which happens to mention a 5,000 mAh battery on the leaked DJI drone. Since the Mavic 2 Pro had a battery capacity of less than 4,000 mAh, its flight time averaged out to about 25 minutes. However, a 25 - 30% bump in the battery capacity shall increase the flight time of the upcoming DJI drone by a significant margin. The price of the DJI Mavic 3 is rumoured to be $1600.

Image: STORE.DJI.COM