DJI Mini 3 Will Reportedly Be Released In Q2, 2022: Check Details And Expected Features

When it comes to camera drones, there are a limited number of manufacturers who manufacture high-quality products, and DJI is one of them. Last year, the company launched an all-new flagship drone named Mavic 3. It came with 46 minutes of flying time and 30km of maximum flight distance. However, the company will also release a "MIni" version of the flagship drone. The DJI Mavic 2 came along with a DJI Mini 2, however, last year, the company did not launch the much-awaited DJI Mini 3.

DJI Mini 3 release date

According to a report by TechRadar, the DJI Mini 3 might hit the markets in April 2022. It is rumoured to come with improved Ocysync transmission technology. Additionally, the Mini 3 will have an improvised processor and camera sensor when compared to the Mini 2 launched in 2020. According to a drone pilot OsitaLV, the upcoming DJI Mini 3 will be accompanied by enhanced aerodynamics, a single-chip processor, a bigger camera sensor and longer battery life than the DJI MIni 2.

DJI Mini 3 expected features

Another crucial specification of the upcoming DJI Mini 3 is regarding its weight. Countries around the world define the category of a drone based on its weight. While drones below 250 grams are generally considered toy drones, buyers might have to take legal permission before flying drones above 250 grams of weight. Nevertheless, the report mentions that the DJI Mini 3 will most certainly come under the 250 grams category.

The DJI Mini 3 will also allow developers to access some hardware features that were previously inaccessible, enabling more features than the model's software originally has. This is possible due to the recent change to the DJI software ecosystem. The company has modified its software development kit, which now offers third-party developers the core features of the device. DJI Mini should also be affected by this change.

While the DJI Mini 2 can shoot 4K videos up to 30 frames per second, the upcoming DJI Mini 3 should get a spec bump to shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The DJI Mini 2 has a 1/2.3-inch sensor, and the DJI Mini 3 is expected to come with a larger sensor for better image quality. Other features that are expected of the new DJI Mini 3 are an improved obstacle detection system and faster charging for batteries. The pricing of DJI Mini 3 should be slightly more than the launch price of DJI Mini 2.