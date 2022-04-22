Earth Day 2022: Samsung Unveils Sustainable Galaxy Watch 4 And Galaxy S21 Accessories

On the ocassion of Earth Day 2022, Samsung has announced new smartphone accessories that are eco-friendly in nature. The official website of the company says that "stand-up and standout this Earth Day with Samsung's latest line of stylish, limited-edition sustainable mobile accessories created in partnership with plant-based designer Sean Wotherspoon." Adding to it, the South Korean company also announced the arrival of the accessories, which will take place today, i.e. April 22, 2022.

As a part of the Samsung Galaxy x Sean Wotherspoon Sustainable Accessories Collection, the company will introduce three cases for the 2020 Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 and three matching watchbands for Galaxy Watch 4. Additionally, users will also be able to download complimentary watch faces from Google Play on the wearable. It is important to mention that the new accessories are made from 100% recyclable and biodegradable materials.

Samsung announced eco-friendly phone case and watchbands

As for the names of these designs, the cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 and watchbands come in three matching styles called Orchid, Dawn and Rain. Samsung elaborates on the materials from which the Galaxy S21 phone cases - it is made from 100% recycled TPU materials which utilize materials that make them fully biodegradable. The watchbands are also made of eco-conscious TPU materials that are non-toxic, non-plasticized and can be recycled.

The Samsung Galaxy x Sean Wotherspoon Sustainable Accessories Collection will be live on the website at 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT. They will cost $49.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 3,800 in India. Although, whether the new collection will be available in India is not known at the moment. Although, more details regarding the Indian launch might surface soon, if at all these accessories will be available here.

The designer that Samsung has collaborated with on this project has been working on sustainability-based design concepts for the past couple of years. The official release for the new accessories quotes Wotherspoon saying "for this project, I wanted to showcase my hobbies - all the things that make me smile." Adding to it, Wotherspoon mentions that "it is my hope that this collection inspired positivity and promotes mindfulness for the world around us."