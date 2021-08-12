Last Updated:

Everything Samsung Announced At Its Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Phones, Watch, Earbuds & More

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 brought in a total of 5 new Galaxy products for its users. Here is a list of all these new gadgets released by Samsung. Read more.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Samsung

IMAGE: SAMSUNGIND/EVANBLASS/TWITTER


Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 event has introduced a wide range of new Galaxy products for its users. Five new products including a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Samsung Galaxy Fold3, Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 4 and Classic, Samsung S-Pen have been added to the company’s gadget collection. All of these products are already available to pre-order from Samsung’s official website and will soon be available to buy from fourth party resellers. Here is an in-depth analysis of all the new products released during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 Live event. Read more.

Products released during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

The Samsung Galaxy Fold3 has a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display. It delivers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22.5:18 aspect ratio, and 374ppi pixel density that will take the users’ viewing experience to another level. Samsung has added the world’s first under the display camera to this phone. It is powered by 12GB of RAM(standard version) and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor. Here is also a list of other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 specifications announced by the makers. 

  • Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 
  • Triple rear camera including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that has dual OIS support 
  • 2x optical zoom and HDR10+ recording
  • 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage
  • 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
  • 24.5:9 aspect ratio
  • 387ppi pixel density

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 

Samsung Galaxy Flip3 runs on One UI which is based on Android 11. The phone has a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22:9 aspect ratio, and 425ppi pixel density. The standard version of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will provide 8GB of RAM. Here is also a list of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 specifications.

READ | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 LIVE updates: Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 released
  • Dual rear camera setup that carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and OIS
  • 3,300mAh dual-cell battery
  • Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are loaded with the best Active Noise Canceling. These are also the smallest earbuds ever released by the South Korean tech giants. These buds are also powered by an upgraded battery that delivers 7.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. They carry three microphones and a voice pick-up unit for making the Adaptive noise capable of cancelling 98% unwanted sound. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price is set at $149 and it will only be available for selected countries. 

READ | OnePlus trying to steal thunder of Samsung's foldable device before Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 series has been announced with some of the most exciting features ever seen on a smartwatch. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 feature list includes the ability to read unique interaction gestures, play workout challenges against friends, work on Group Challenges and more. It uses an Exynos W920 chip to run the Google Wear OS 3. The watch will also have a body composition feature to collect data from your body to understand your workout completely. This feature can be activated by touching two fingers on the side of the watch. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price is set at $249.99 for the 40mm variant of the regular variant. Other details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic can be seen on the company’s official website. 

READ | Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 & Galaxy Watch 4 Classic unveiled: Release date, features and more

Image Credit: SAMSUNGIND/EVANBLASS/TWITTER

READ | Samsung Galaxy Buds2 launched at Unpacked 2021: Check price, features, release date & more
READ | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 launched: Check its Price, specifications and release
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND