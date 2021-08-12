Everything Samsung Announced At Its Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Phones, Watch, Earbuds & More

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 event has introduced a wide range of new Galaxy products for its users. Five new products including a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Samsung Galaxy Fold3, Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 4 and Classic, Samsung S-Pen have been added to the company’s gadget collection. All of these products are already available to pre-order from Samsung’s official website and will soon be available to buy from fourth party resellers. Here is an in-depth analysis of all the new products released during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 Live event. Read more.

Products released during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

The Samsung Galaxy Fold3 has a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display. It delivers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22.5:18 aspect ratio, and 374ppi pixel density that will take the users’ viewing experience to another level. Samsung has added the world’s first under the display camera to this phone. It is powered by 12GB of RAM(standard version) and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor. Here is also a list of other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 specifications announced by the makers.

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Triple rear camera including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that has dual OIS support

2x optical zoom and HDR10+ recording

256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

24.5:9 aspect ratio

387ppi pixel density

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Flip3 runs on One UI which is based on Android 11. The phone has a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22:9 aspect ratio, and 425ppi pixel density. The standard version of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will provide 8GB of RAM. Here is also a list of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 specifications.

Dual rear camera setup that carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and OIS

3,300mAh dual-cell battery

Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are loaded with the best Active Noise Canceling. These are also the smallest earbuds ever released by the South Korean tech giants. These buds are also powered by an upgraded battery that delivers 7.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. They carry three microphones and a voice pick-up unit for making the Adaptive noise capable of cancelling 98% unwanted sound. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price is set at $149 and it will only be available for selected countries.

Surround yourself with what you love. Whatever you’re listening to, get the best quality sound experience with Active Noise Canceling. Immerse into your world with the new #GalaxyBuds2 #SamsungUnpacked

Learn more: https://t.co/pVIJpN3XHD pic.twitter.com/HOx3vMjGkO — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 series has been announced with some of the most exciting features ever seen on a smartwatch. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 feature list includes the ability to read unique interaction gestures, play workout challenges against friends, work on Group Challenges and more. It uses an Exynos W920 chip to run the Google Wear OS 3. The watch will also have a body composition feature to collect data from your body to understand your workout completely. This feature can be activated by touching two fingers on the side of the watch. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price is set at $249.99 for the 40mm variant of the regular variant. Other details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic can be seen on the company’s official website.

Meet #GalaxyWatch4 Series! Here's a quick unboxing and first look of the Galaxy Watch4 Series. #SamsungUnpacked



Learn more: https://t.co/hCxxfXY1oq pic.twitter.com/ZII2ImaB1o — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021

Image Credit: SAMSUNGIND/EVANBLASS/TWITTER