WWDC Time In India: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Apple's Online Event

Apple will host its 31st Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week. It will kick-start with a keynote speech at 10:00 am PDT. The Cupertino-based tech giant will conduct the online-only event amid the COVID 19 pandemic. WWDC live conference is free for all and everyone can watch it on Apple’s website and YouTube channel. It will continue till June 26, 2020. Take a look at details about WWDC time in India and other announcements.

What time does WWDC start in India?

The WWDC online event is scheduled to kick-off at 10:30 pm in India. You can also watch the live event on YouTube and on Apple's official website. Apple users can also see the event on Apple TV's app.

What to expect from WWDC 2020

There will be many announcements at the virtual event. Apple is expected to present the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS 10.16. It is also likely to announce new iMac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple AirTags. The Cupertino-based tech giant might also announce some other exciting gadgets this year.

Apple's upcoming iOS 14 update

Every year at the event, Apple introduces its new iOS update and this year the brand is expected to unveil the iOS 14. There are rumours that the new software will enhance the user's experience and there will be multitasking features, a new layout for the home screen, augmented reality apps for iPhones. Reportedly, Apple might rename the iOS to the iPhone OS in 2020.

Apple's AirPods Studio

As per reports, Apple is working on its new over-ear headphones that may be called AirPods Studio. The device might cost $349 (around Rs 26,000 in India) and the company might launch it at the online event. The AirPods Studio could feature touch gestures, active noise cancellation (ANC), wireless-pairing and other exciting features. There could also be a pair of premium on-ear headphones dubbed AirPods X from Apple, which could also make its way to WWDC 2020.

Apple TV 4K announcement

Apple could also announce a new Apple TV 4K with A12X chip. Codenamed Neptune T1125, the TV might come in 64GB and 128GB variants. The tech giant might also announce some other hardware with future launch dates. Click on 'Set a Reminder' on YouTube in case you forget about the event that will commence at 10:30 pm IST today.