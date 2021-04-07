Exynos 850 Vs Exynos 9611 Processor: All Specifications And AnTuTu Score

Samsung smartphones are one of the market's best-selling phones with an incredible appeal to global audiences. Recently the organisation launched some of its cool additions to the Galaxy M series and F series. So, if you are looking to buy a new Samsung device, but are confused about which phone to choose depending on the processor or SoC, you have come to the right place. Here is your simple guide to choosing between the Samsung Exynos 850 vs Exynos 9611. Read on to know more.

Exynos 850 vs Exynos 9611 processor

Samsung Exynos 850 specifications and features

Codename - Cortex-A55

Cortex-A55 Series: Cortex-A55 - Samsung Exynos 850 0 - 2 GHz 8 / 8 Cortex-A55 UNISOC SC9863A 1.6 GHz 8 / 8 Cortex-A55

Clock Rate - <=2000 MHz

<=2000 MHz Number of Cores / Threads - 8 / 8

8 / 8 Manufacturing Technology - 8 nm

8 nm Features - LTE Cat.7 / Cat.13, LPDDR4x RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac ( Wi-Fi 5 ), 48 MP Camera, eMMC 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

LTE Cat.7 / Cat.13, LPDDR4x RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac ( Wi-Fi 5 ), 48 MP Camera, eMMC 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo GPU - ARM Mali-G52 MP1

ARM Mali-G52 MP1 64 Bit - 64 Bit support

64 Bit support Architecture - ARM

Samsung Exynos 850 AnTuTu score -

AnTuTu v8 -

AnTuTu v8 UX - 34806 Points ( 30% )

AnTuTu v8 MEM - 21906 Points ( 18%)

AnTuTu v8 GPU - 20716 Points ( 5% )

AnTuTu v8 CPU - 46804 Points (24% )

AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 124232 Points

Samsung Exynos 9611 specifications

Samsung Exynos 9611 AnTuTu score -

AnTuTu v8 -

AnTuTu v8 UX - 42118 (37%)

AnTuTu v8 MEM - 38461 (31%)

AnTuTu v8 GPU - 36907 (10%)

AnTuTu v8 CPU - 59090 (30%)

AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 177197 (24%)

