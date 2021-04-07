Exynos 850 Vs Snapdragon 662 Processor: Which Chip-set Processor Is Better?

After the launch of the much-awaited Samsung series smartphones, the organisation has taken the market by storm. The newly-launched smartphones consist of highly-improved technological features that are considered to be some of the best in the world including the Exynos 850 Chipset. The processor is seen in many of Samsung's latest offering with better graphics rendering speed and Graphics quality. However, this is the reason why many people who are thinking to buy the recently released smartphones are wondering about Samsung's Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 662 processor and which one is better. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 662 processor

Samsung Exynos 850 specifications

Codename - Cortex-A55

Cortex-A55 Series: Cortex-A55 - Samsung Exynos 850 0 - 2 GHz 8 / 8 Cortex-A55 UNISOC SC9863A 1.6 GHz 8 / 8 Cortex-A55

Clock Rate - <=2000 MHz

<=2000 MHz Number of Cores / Threads - 8 / 8

8 / 8 Manufacturing Technology - 8 nm

8 nm Features - LTE Cat.7 / Cat.13, LPDDR4x RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), 48 MP Camera, eMMC 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

LTE Cat.7 / Cat.13, LPDDR4x RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), 48 MP Camera, eMMC 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo GPU - ARM Mali-G52 MP1

ARM Mali-G52 MP1 64 Bit - 64 Bit support

64 Bit support Architecture - ARM

Samsung Exynos 850 AnTuTu score -

AnTuTu v8 -

AnTuTu v8 UX - 34806 Points (30%)

AnTuTu v8 MEM - 21906 Points (18%)

AnTuTu v8 GPU - 20716 Points (5%)

AnTuTu v8 CPU - 46804 Points (24%)

AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 124232 Points

Snapdragon 662 specifications

Codename - Kryo 260

Kryo 260 Series: Snapdragon Kryo 260 - Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 2.2 GHz8 / 8Kryo 260 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 1.8 - 2 GHz8 / 8Kryo 260 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 2.2 GHz8 / 8Kryo 260 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8 GHz8 / 8Kryo 260

Clock Rate - 1800 - 2000 MHz

1800 - 2000 MHz Number of Cores / Threads - 8 / 8

8 / 8 Manufacturing Technology - 11 nm

11 nm Features - Adreno 610 GPU, X11 LTE Modem, Hexagon 683 DSP, Specra 340T ISP

Adreno 610 GPU, X11 LTE Modem, Hexagon 683 DSP, Specra 340T ISP GPU - Qualcomm Adreno 610

Qualcomm Adreno 610 64 Bit - 64 Bit support

64 Bit support Architecture - ARM

Snapdragon 662 AnTuTu score -

AnTuTu v8 -

AnTuTu v8 UX - 37956 (33%)

AnTuTu v8 MEM - 33410.5 (27%)

AnTuTu v8 GPU - 34254 (9%)

AnTuTu v8 CPU - 72038 (36%)

AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 175884 (23%)

Image ~ Shutterstock