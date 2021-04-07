Last Updated:

Exynos 850 Vs Snapdragon 662 Processor: Which Chip-set Processor Is Better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 662 processor. Here is everything you need to know about Samsung's Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 662 processor, which one is better.

exynos 850 vs snapdragon 662

Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 662 chipset


After the launch of the much-awaited Samsung series smartphones, the organisation has taken the market by storm. The newly-launched smartphones consist of highly-improved technological features that are considered to be some of the best in the world including the Exynos 850 Chipset. The processor is seen in many of Samsung's latest offering with better graphics rendering speed and Graphics quality. However, this is the reason why many people who are thinking to buy the recently released smartphones are wondering about Samsung's Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 662 processor and which one is better. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 662 processor

Samsung Exynos 850 specifications

  • Codename - Cortex-A55
  • Series: Cortex-A55 -
    • Samsung Exynos 850 
      • 0 - 2 GHz 
      • 8 / 8
      • Cortex-A55
    • UNISOC SC9863A 
      • 1.6 GHz
      • 8 / 8
      • Cortex-A55
  • Clock Rate - <=2000 MHz
  • Number of Cores / Threads - 8 / 8
  • Manufacturing Technology - 8 nm
  • Features - LTE Cat.7 / Cat.13, LPDDR4x RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), 48 MP Camera, eMMC 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
  • GPU - ARM Mali-G52 MP1
  • 64 Bit - 64 Bit support
  • Architecture - ARM

Samsung Exynos 850 AnTuTu score - 

  • AnTuTu v8 -
  • AnTuTu v8 UX - 34806 Points (30%)
  • AnTuTu v8 MEM - 21906 Points (18%)
  • AnTuTu v8 GPU - 20716 Points (5%)
  • AnTuTu v8 CPU - 46804 Points (24%)
  • AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 124232 Points

Snapdragon 662 specifications

  • Codename - Kryo 260
  • Series: Snapdragon Kryo 260 -
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 2.2 GHz8 / 8Kryo 260
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 1.8 - 2 GHz8 / 8Kryo 260
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 2.2 GHz8 / 8Kryo 260
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8 GHz8 / 8Kryo 260
  • Clock Rate - 1800 - 2000 MHz
  • Number of Cores / Threads - 8 / 8
  • Manufacturing Technology - 11 nm
  • Features - Adreno 610 GPU, X11 LTE Modem, Hexagon 683 DSP, Specra 340T ISP
  • GPU - Qualcomm Adreno 610
  • 64 Bit - 64 Bit support
  • Architecture - ARM

Snapdragon 662 AnTuTu score - 

  • AnTuTu v8 -
  • AnTuTu v8 UX - 37956 (33%)  
  • AnTuTu v8 MEM - 33410.5 (27%) 
  • AnTuTu v8 GPU - 34254 (9%) 
  • AnTuTu v8 CPU - 72038 (36%)
  • AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 175884 (23%)

