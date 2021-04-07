Exynos 850 Vs Snapdragon 678: Specifications, Comparison And AnTuTU Benchmark

If you’re looking to buy a new android device, but are confused between which processor or SoC to opt for, you've come to the right place. Here’s your simple guide to choosing between the Samsung Exynos 850 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 678. Read on to know more about which one is better for you.
Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 678
Chipmakers Samsung and Qualcomm have been stuck in constant competition for years in the SoC business. They are constantly in a race to bring out high speed optimised SoCs for Android devices. Usually, Qualcomm comes out on top but Samsung has a collection of good competing SoCs as well. With the large hold Samsung has over the smartphone market, they get away with using their own Exynos SoC in their own devices and some other brands. Let's take a look at Samsung Exynos 850 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and their specifications.
Exynos 850 Specifications:
- CP Octa-core (Cortex®-A55)
- GPU - Mali™-G52 MP1
- Modem - LTE Cat.7 2CA 300Mbps (DL)
- Cat.13 2CA 150Mbps (UL)
- Bluetooth® 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac,
- FM Radio
- GNSS
- GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou,
- Galileo
- Camera
- Single-camera up to 48MP
- (21.7MP at 30fps),
- Dual-camera up to 16MP+5MP
- Video
- FHD 60fps encoding and
- decoding with HEVC(H.265),
- H.264, VP9
- Display Full HD+ (2520x1080)
- Memory LPDDR4X
- Storage eMMC 5.1
- Process 8nm LPP
Snapdragon 678 Specifications:
- Architecture2x 2.2 GHz - Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) / 6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- Cores - 8
- Frequency - 2200 MHz
- Instruction set - ARMv8-A
- L1 cache16 KB
- L2 cache256 KB
- Process11 nanometers
- TDP6 W
- Graphics
- GPU name - Adreno 612
- Architecture - Adreno 600
- GPU frequency - 800 MHz
- Execution - units2
- Shading - units96
- FLOPS354 Gigaflops
- Vulkan version 1.1
- OpenCL version2.0
- DirectX version12
- Memory
- Memory type - LPDDR4X
- Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
- Bus2x 16 Bit
- Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
- Max size - 8 GB
- Multimedia (ISP)
- Neural processor (NPU)Hexagon 685
- Storage type - MMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
- Max display resolution - 2520 x 1080
- Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
- Video capture - 4K at 30FPS
- Video playback - 4K at 30FPS
- Video codecs - H.264, H.265, VP9
- Audio codecsAAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
- Connectivity
- ModemX12 LTE
- 4G support LTE Cat. 12
- 5G support - No
- Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
- Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Exynos 850 AnTuTu Score vs Snapdragon 678 AnTuTu Score
As we can see in the AnTuTu benchmark comparison, the Snapdragon 678 is significantly better than the Exynos 850 and beats the Samsung processor in almost every category. Snapdragon is 83 per cent faster and more efficient with a total score of 230412, in contrast to the much lower score of Exynos 850 at 125663. In this situation, people should always go for the Snapdragon 678, as it's a vastly better SoC.
