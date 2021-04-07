Exynos 850 Vs Snapdragon 678: Specifications, Comparison And AnTuTU Benchmark

If you’re looking to buy a new android device, but are confused between which processor or SoC to opt for, you've come to the right place. Here’s your simple guide to choosing between the Samsung Exynos 850 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 678. Read on to know more about which one is better for you.

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 678

Chipmakers Samsung and Qualcomm have been stuck in constant competition for years in the SoC business. They are constantly in a race to bring out high speed optimised SoCs for Android devices. Usually, Qualcomm comes out on top but Samsung has a collection of good competing SoCs as well. With the large hold Samsung has over the smartphone market, they get away with using their own Exynos SoC in their own devices and some other brands. Let's take a look at Samsung Exynos 850 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and their specifications.

Exynos 850 Specifications:

CP Octa-core (Cortex®-A55)

GPU - Mali™-G52 MP1

Modem - LTE Cat.7 2CA 300Mbps (DL)

Cat.13 2CA 150Mbps (UL)

Bluetooth® 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac,

FM Radio

GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou,

Galileo

Camera

Single-camera up to 48MP

(21.7MP at 30fps),

Dual-camera up to 16MP+5MP

Video

FHD 60fps encoding and

decoding with HEVC(H.265),

H.264, VP9

Display Full HD+ (2520x1080)

Memory LPDDR4X

Storage eMMC 5.1

Process 8nm LPP

Snapdragon 678 Specifications:

Architecture2x 2.2 GHz - Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) / 6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

Cores - 8

Frequency - 2200 MHz

Instruction set - ARMv8-A

L1 cache16 KB

L2 cache256 KB

Process11 nanometers

TDP6 W

Graphics

GPU name - Adreno 612

Architecture - Adreno 600

GPU frequency - 800 MHz

Execution - units2

Shading - units96

FLOPS354 Gigaflops

Vulkan version 1.1

OpenCL version2.0

DirectX version12

Memory

Memory type - LPDDR4X

Memory frequency - 1866 MHz

Bus2x 16 Bit

Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s

Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU)Hexagon 685

Storage type - MMC 5.1, UFS 2.1

Max display resolution - 2520 x 1080

Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP

Video capture - 4K at 30FPS

Video playback - 4K at 30FPS

Video codecs - H.264, H.265, VP9

Audio codecsAAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

ModemX12 LTE

4G support LTE Cat. 12

5G support - No

Download speed Up to 600 Mbps

Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Exynos 850 AnTuTu Score vs Snapdragon 678 AnTuTu Score

Source: AnTuTu Benchmark

As we can see in the AnTuTu benchmark comparison, the Snapdragon 678 is significantly better than the Exynos 850 and beats the Samsung processor in almost every category. Snapdragon is 83 per cent faster and more efficient with a total score of 230412, in contrast to the much lower score of Exynos 850 at 125663. In this situation, people should always go for the Snapdragon 678, as it's a vastly better SoC.

