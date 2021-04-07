Last Updated:

Exynos 850 Vs Snapdragon 720G Processor: All Specifications And AnTuTu Score

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 720G processor. Here is everything you need to know about Samsung's Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 720G processor and which one is better.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
exynos 850 vs snapdragon 720g

Exynos 850 & Snapdragon 720G Chipset


A chipset plays a key role when it comes to the performance of any smartphone. There are various processors in the market, however, the recent launch of the Samsung series smartphones has helped the Exynos 850 gain massive popularity. Nevertheless, it has a lot of competition, especially the Snapdragon 720G processor. And, this is the reason why many people who are thinking to buy the recently released smartphones are wondering about Samsung's Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 720G processor and which one is better. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

READ | Samsung M12 vs F12: Specifications & Price comparison for you

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 720G processor

Samsung Exynos 850 specifications

  • Codename - Cortex-A55
  • Series: Cortex-A55 -
    • Samsung Exynos 850 
      • 0 - 2 GHz 
      • 8 / 8
      • Cortex-A55
    • UNISOC SC9863A 
      • 1.6 GHz
      • 8 / 8
      • Cortex-A55
  • Clock Rate - <=2000 MHz
  • Number of Cores / Threads - 8 / 8
  • Manufacturing Technology - 8 nm
  • Features - LTE Cat.7 / Cat.13, LPDDR4x RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac ( Wi-Fi 5 ), 48 MP Camera, eMMC 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
  • GPU - ARM Mali-G52 MP1
  • 64 Bit - 64 Bit support
  • Architecture - ARM

Samsung Exynos 850 AnTuTu score - 

  • AnTuTu v8 -
  • AnTuTu v8 UX - 34806 Points (30%)
  • AnTuTu v8 MEM - 21906 Points ( 18%)
  • AnTuTu v8 GPU - 20716 Points (5%)
  • AnTuTu v8 CPU - 46804 Points (24% )
  • AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 124232 Points

Snapdragon 720G specifications

  • Codename - Cortex-A76 / A55
  • Clock Rate - 2300 MHz
  • Clock Rate - 1800 - 2000 MHz
  • Number of Cores / Threads - 8 / 8
  • Manufacturing Technology - 8 nm
  • Features - Adreno 618 GPU, X15 LTE Modem, Hexagon 692 DSP, Specra 350L ISP
  • GPU - Qualcomm Adreno 618 (500 MHz )
  • 64 Bit - 64 Bit support
  • Architecture - ARM

Snapdragon 662 AnTuTu score - 

  • AnTuTu v8 -
  • AnTuTu v8 UX - 52960 ( 46%)  
  • AnTuTu v8 MEM - 49368 (40%) 
  • AnTuTu v8 GPU - 71560 (19% )  
  • AnTuTu v8 CPU - 100096 (51%)  
  • AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 275464 ( 37%)

Image ~ Shutterstock

READ | Samsung Galaxy A52 Launch Date in India: New A52 coming to the Indian market soon
READ | Samsung Galaxy F12 price in India: What will be the price of Galaxy F12 in India?
READ | Samsung F12 to launch today at 12 PM: Know specifications, price in India & more
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND