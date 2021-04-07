Exynos 850 Vs Snapdragon 720G Processor: All Specifications And AnTuTu Score

Quick links:
Exynos 850 & Snapdragon 720G Chipset
A chipset plays a key role when it comes to the performance of any smartphone. There are various processors in the market, however, the recent launch of the Samsung series smartphones has helped the Exynos 850 gain massive popularity. Nevertheless, it has a lot of competition, especially the Snapdragon 720G processor. And, this is the reason why many people who are thinking to buy the recently released smartphones are wondering about Samsung's Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 720G processor and which one is better. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.