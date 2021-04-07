Exynos 850 Vs Snapdragon 720G Processor: All Specifications And AnTuTu Score

A chipset plays a key role when it comes to the performance of any smartphone. There are various processors in the market, however, the recent launch of the Samsung series smartphones has helped the Exynos 850 gain massive popularity. Nevertheless, it has a lot of competition, especially the Snapdragon 720G processor. And, this is the reason why many people who are thinking to buy the recently released smartphones are wondering about Samsung's Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 720G processor and which one is better. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 720G processor

Samsung Exynos 850 specifications

Codename - Cortex-A55

Codename - Cortex-A55

Clock Rate - <=2000 MHz

8 / 8 Manufacturing Technology - 8 nm

8 nm Features - LTE Cat.7 / Cat.13, LPDDR4x RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac ( Wi-Fi 5 ), 48 MP Camera, eMMC 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

Features - LTE Cat.7 / Cat.13, LPDDR4x RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac ( Wi-Fi 5 ), 48 MP Camera, eMMC 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
GPU - ARM Mali-G52 MP1

64 Bit - 64 Bit support

64 Bit support Architecture - ARM

Samsung Exynos 850 AnTuTu score -

AnTuTu v8 -

AnTuTu v8 UX - 34806 Points (30%)

AnTuTu v8 MEM - 21906 Points ( 18%)

AnTuTu v8 GPU - 20716 Points (5%)

AnTuTu v8 CPU - 46804 Points (24% )

AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 124232 Points

Snapdragon 720G specifications

Codename - Cortex-A76 / A55

Codename - Cortex-A76 / A55
Clock Rate - 2300 MHz

1800 - 2000 MHz Number of Cores / Threads - 8 / 8

8 / 8 Manufacturing Technology - 8 nm

8 nm Features - Adreno 618 GPU, X15 LTE Modem, Hexagon 692 DSP, Specra 350L ISP

Features - Adreno 618 GPU, X15 LTE Modem, Hexagon 692 DSP, Specra 350L ISP
GPU - Qualcomm Adreno 618 (500 MHz )

64 Bit - 64 Bit support

64 Bit support Architecture - ARM

Snapdragon 662 AnTuTu score -

AnTuTu v8 -

AnTuTu v8 UX - 52960 ( 46%)

AnTuTu v8 MEM - 49368 (40%)

AnTuTu v8 GPU - 71560 (19% )

AnTuTu v8 CPU - 100096 (51%)

AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 275464 ( 37%)

