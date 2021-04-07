Exynos 850 Vs Snapdragon 730g: Which One Is A Better Chipset For Gaming?

When it comes to the success of any smartphone, the chipset is crucial. There are a variety of processors on the market, but the Exynos 850 has risen to prominence thanks to the recent launch of the Samsung series of smartphones. Nonetheless, it faces stiff competition, especially from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor. This is why many people considering purchasing the newly launched smartphones are debating between Samsung's Exynos 850 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G processors and which is better. This article will serve as a guide in choosing between these two processors.

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 730g

Samsung Exynos 850 specifications

Codename - Cortex-A55

Series: Cortex-A55 -Samsung Exynos 850 0 - 2 GHz 8 / 8 Cortex-A55 UNISOC SC9863A 1.6 GHz 8 / 8 Cortex-A55

Clock Rate - <=2000 MHz

Number of Cores / Threads - 8 / 8

Manufacturing Technology - 8 nm

Features - LTE Cat.7 / Cat.13, LPDDR4x RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac ( Wi-Fi 5 ), 48 MP Camera, eMMC 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

GPU - ARM Mali-G52 MP1

64 Bit - 64 Bit support

Architecture - ARM

Samsung Exynos 850 AnTuTu score

AnTuTu v8 - AnTuTu v8 UX - 34806 Points (30%) AnTuTu v8 MEM - 21906 Points ( 18%) AnTuTu v8 GPU - 20716 Points (5%) AnTuTu v8 CPU - 46804 Points (24% ) AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 124232 Points



The Snapdragon 730G is a gaming-focused version of the Snapdragon 730. This indicates that the graphics card has been overclocked, and the chip also includes WiFi optimization. Higher resolutions are also supported by the GPU. In addition, the SoC can capture videos in 720p at up to 960 frames per second.

SnapDragon 730g Specifications

CPU Clock Speed: Up to 2.2 GHz

CPU Cores: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470 CPU, Octa-core CPU

CPU Architecture: 64-bit

RAM Speed -1866 MHz

GPU Name: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 618 GPU

API Support: OpenCL™ 2.0 FP, Vulkan® 1.1, OpenGL® ES 3.2, DX12

Select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features

Faster Adreno 618 GPU

Quad HD+ display

Advanced video capture techniques HD slo-mo up to 720p @ 960fps Cinemagraph

Additional DSP security features

Low power voice activation

Snapdragon 730g AnTuTu score

AnTuTu v8 UX - 57387 Points

AnTuTu v8 MEM - 55295 Points

AnTuTu v8 GPU - 70500 Points

AnTuTu v8 CPU - 96779 Points

AnTuTu v8 Total Score - 279961 Points

