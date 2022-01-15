Facebook Meta Smartwatch Might Come With Multiple Cameras & Detachable Display: Report

A newly launched patent reveals that the Facebook Meta smartwatch might come with a detachable display. Back in October 2021, the company was reported to be working on a smartwatch with rounded corners with a front-facing camera. Alongside, there were rumours of Facebook working on a smartwatch with a detachable screen. Now, it is the patent of this smartwatch that has been released recently.

According to Let's Go Digital, Facebook Technologies filed a patent with World Intellectual Property Organisation on June 24, 2021. The patent contains information about a "detachable camera block for a wearable device." The patent contains 49 pages of information and was finally approved and published on January 13, 2022. The patent talks about two smartwatch models. While the first model is what was revealed back in October 2021 and the second model of the smartwatch is said to come with a circular dial.

Patent suggests the presence of multiple cameras on the Facebook Meta smartwatch

While there are two different models, both of them have a detachable display. It is the secondary display that can be detached from the primary housing. While the housing still remains on the wrist of the user with the silicon strap, the secondary display (along with the camera) can be used to capture video. The detachable part can also be used in virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality purposes. Since the secondary display is detachable in nature, it is most likely to be held in place with the help of strong magnets.

The patent goes on to an extent of mentioning about three cameras on both the smartwatches. It talks about the use of multiple lenses on the smartwatch, including macro, telephoto and wide-angle lenses. The patent mentions that by using different lenses with different fields of view, users can adjust the camera to their liking and use it with ease. It might sound a little confusing, but the screenshot from the patent attached below will clear things up.

Additionally, the patent also suggests the use cases of the detachable display with cameras. As shown in the image below, the secondary display will contain three different camera lenses at three different positions. Owing to its removable nature, users will be able to align the camera they need in the centre by taking out the display, rotating it and placing it back again. Since the patent talks about a "secondary" display at length, there could be a primary display on the watch as well.