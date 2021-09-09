Facebook Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Renders Leaked Online: Check Out These Upcoming AR Glasses

It is not shocking to hear about Facebook being involved in projects related to Artificial Intelligence. Leaks about their collaboration with Ray-Ban for releasing Facebook's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses have already surfaced on the internet. A new set of renders have now been released by Twitter users just before Facebook’s Ray-Ban Glasses is launched by Facebook. Evan Blass (@evleaks) recently shared a couple of images revealing that the Facebook and Ray-Ban Smart Glasses are going to be available in three frames including Meteor, Round, and Wayfarer. Apart from this, here is more information about Facebook’s Ray-Ban Glasses release date and live event. Read more.

Facebook's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses leaked renders

All the pictures shared by Evan Blass show that each eyewear is going to be sold with a box and the contents like a charging cable, a case, a pouch, along with safety and warranty, and reference guide booklets inside. Facebook's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses leaked renders show that the glasses will be available in Black, Blue, Brown, and Green colour options. The makers might be releasing more information about these Facebook and Ray-Ban smartglasses. This is expected after a microsite has appeared on Ray-Ban's website. Other information about the glasses can also be found after Facebook Reality Labs VP, Andrew Bosworth released a POV video recording of himself and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. But this does not state anything about Facebook’s Ray-Ban Glasses release date.

More about Facebook's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

A recent leak from Mashable India has confirmed that the Facebook Ray-Ban smartglasses will not be a standalone device would need an external device or monitor for it to run. They are going to be loaded with integrated displays to compete with other devices like Snapchat Spectacles and Amazon Echo spectacles. To make their AR glasses viable, developers will need to collect a lot of information and data. Facebook releases a statement about these glasses and said that the Ray-Ban glasses are completely separate from Project Aria and are not open to sharing any data about them. Apart from this, Facebook Smart Glasses features and price is still unknown but more is expected to be announced by the makers by the end of September 9.

