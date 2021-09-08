Facebook Smart Glasses In Collaboration With Ray-Ban To Launch On Sept 9; Know More

Facebook has finally revealed that it will soon launch a new pair of smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban. The luxury sunglasses and eyeglasses brand has released a teaser of the same on its website affirming that the product will be announced on Thursday, September 9.

The teaser highlights a banner that included a silhouette of the to-be-launched glasses along with the date 09-09-2021, considering it as the date of announcement of the product launch. The teaser also urges users to sign up to receive a notification once the product is released.

Facebook CEO affirms launch of smart glasses

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier this year affirmed the launch of the glasses and its collaboration with Ray-Ban at the 2021 Q2 Facebook earnings call. "Looking ahead here, the next product release will be the launch of our first smart glasses from Ray-Ban in partnership with Essilor Luxottica," said Facebook CEO, Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg had also unveiled that the glasses will sport an 'iconic form' factor of Ray-Ban and will also enable users to take up 'pretty neat things'. The Facebook CEO however, refrained from an elaboration on the features that he called 'neat.'

Zuckerberg excited to launch Facebook smart glasses

"I am excited to get these into the hands of the people and to continue progress on the journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future" said Facebook CEO during the 2021 Q2 Facebook earnings call.

Apart from this, the features of the Facebook smart glasses and price are yet to be revealed. However, according to past reports, the glasses will not have an integrated display but may offer support for a digital voice assistant. The glasses are also considered to work by pairing with smartphones. Some also claim that that the device will enable users to take calls. The smart glasses will also feature a tiny screen that will display some information, as per reports.

Facebook ventures for the future

The Facebook CEO had also confirmed that they are currently aiming to create a collective virtual shared space, for basic things like shopping, work, and socialising. This is so that users can have the ability to blend virtual and physical spaces with the help of these Artificial Intelligence devices. Apart from this, the makers have been working on their new Facebook Cloud gaming service which is currently available in the US, Canada and Mexico, and is soon going to be released for Western and Central Europe by early 2022.

