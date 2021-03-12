Facebook Smart Glasses: What Features Will This Next Generation Of AR Glasses Have?

The Smart Glasses project is being developed by Facebook Reality Labs, which is one of the subsidiaries of the company previously known as Oculus Research. Oculus was acquired by Facebook as part of Facebook's $2.3 billion deal to buy the virtual reality tech company in 2014. Continue reading the article to know all about the upcoming Smart glasses from Facebook and the Smart Glasses expected launch date.

Facebook Smart Glasses

The main aim of Facebook is to create an "ultra-low-friction input" in order to create a shorter route from thought to action process. Back in the year, 2019 Facebook owned CTRL-Labs which was a US startup. This startup company was known for using electrical muscle signals in order to take control of a virtual hand. Currently, this company is involved in exploring sensors that can take the brain and spinal cord as inputs for the AR led glasses. The very first time that Facebook made an announcement about researching for a future wearable tech under the name “Project Aria” was in last September.

Smart Glasses Features That Could Be Integrated