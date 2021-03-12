Facebook Smart Glasses: What Features Will This Next Generation Of AR Glasses Have?

The Smart Glasses project is being developed by Facebook Reality Labs, which is one of the subsidiaries of the company previously known as Oculus Research. Oculus was acquired by Facebook as part of Facebook's $2.3 billion deal to buy the virtual reality tech company in 2014. Continue reading the article to know all about the upcoming Smart glasses from Facebook and the Smart Glasses expected launch date.
Facebook Smart Glasses
The main aim of Facebook is to create an "ultra-low-friction input" in order to create a shorter route from thought to action process. Back in the year, 2019 Facebook owned CTRL-Labs which was a US startup. This startup company was known for using electrical muscle signals in order to take control of a virtual hand. Currently, this company is involved in exploring sensors that can take the brain and spinal cord as inputs for the AR led glasses. The very first time that Facebook made an announcement about researching for a future wearable tech under the name “Project Aria” was in last September.
Smart Glasses Features That Could Be Integrated
- The Facebook smart glasses will be able to automatically pick up the podcast of choice when the user wants to or when the user goes out of the house, comes back.
- Offer a favourite drink and food at a restaurant or cafe.
- Usage of haptic gloves that will be capable of tracking individual finger movements could make it possible for the user to type on a virtual keyboard.
- All the above-mentioned features and a lot of unknown ones is what Facebook is working on but the main aim is to integrate all of this in an intelligent manner.
- This is so that there is less conscious thought while trying to use such a system.
- Now for the aim of AR to become completely useful, you will require low-friction, always-available technology that has such a high level of intuition that it can become an extension of your body
- The users will have the ability and option to feel physically together with their friends and family irrespective of how much distance is between them.
- Features like contextually-aware AI will be present that will aid the users to navigate the world around them.