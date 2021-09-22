Facebook Unveils 2 New Devices Portal Go And Portal+: Check Pricing & Features

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg recently went live on FB Watch to release a new set of Portal video-calling devices focused on making remote work easier than before. The live stream introduced two new products including Portal Go and Portal+ for all its users. During the recent Facebook 2021 live stream, Mark Zuckerberg tried to explain his company's aim behind releasing these new video calling products. A set of specifications were also released by the Facebook founder. Here is all information available about the features offered by Portal Go and Portal+.

Facebook's New Products, Portal Go and Portal+ introduced by Mark Zuckerberg

Say hello 👋 to our new Portals. With Portal Go, you can easily move conversations from your living room to the kitchen (or wherever you need to go). And on our new 14-inch Portal+, you can connect with co-workers on a larger screen. pic.twitter.com/1oLS5TJ02N — Facebook (@Facebook) September 21, 2021

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that their aim behind creating Portal Go is to make video calling more accessible for its users. It seems that the developers have taken work from home very seriously and have created two products to make things easier while being on a video call. Some prominent features of the Facebook Portal Go include a 12MP camera,1280x800-pixel-resolution 10-inch screen, smart camera optimisation that tracks the user according to their movements. Mark confirmed Portal Go to be the company’s 1st battery-powered Portal. The price of Portal Go will start from $199.

Image Credits: Facebook Live Stream

The second product launched at the Facebook Live Stream 2021 includes the Portal+ and it is loaded with most of the Portal Go features along with additional specifications like a 14-inch HD tilting display, Compact design to fit anywhere, a bigger screen and the ability to manage larger group calls better than before. New software additions are also supposed to be added to these new Portal devices. Among new softwares is the 'Household mode', which is going to be added to help users share their portal with family members. Facebook also promised to make work from home easier with their Portals by adding support for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco’s Webex, BlueJeans, and GoToMeeting. The Price of this Portal+ will start at $349.

Image Credits: Facebook Live Stream

More about Facebook's new Portal devices

Well, it is not shocking to see Facebook expand its Portal device roster after receiving a positive response for their 2018 Portal offering. Mark also added that the interest in the Portal devices has grown and it is currently loved by a lot of people. It is mostly because the Portal devices helped them get through work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic more efficiently. The pre-order for these new Portal devices is live on Facebook Connect. Users can expect delivery of these products by the end of October.

IMAGE: SCREENGRAB/MARK ZUCKERBERG FACEBOOK