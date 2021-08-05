Fire-Boltt Ninja with heart rate sensor and Sp02 tracker launched: check specs and price

One of India's fastest growing wearable brands, Fire-Boltt launched a new budget smartwatch called Ninja on August 4, 2021. The Fire-Boltt Ninja is the most affordable smartwatch from the company and is priced at Rs. 1,799. Exclusively available on Flipkart, the watch will be available in three colour options: Grey, Black and Beige. While the smartwatch has not received a sale date yet, complete specifications and features have been revealed. Keep reading to know more about Fire-Boltt Ninja.

Fire-Boltt Ninja specifications

Display

The Fire-Boltt Ninja comes with a 1.3" HD IPS coloured display with capacitive touch and a laminated screen. The screen has a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and a 2.5D curved glass on top. Considering the price of the Fire-Boltt Ninja, a full metal body might be the unique selling aspect of the smart wearable device. The metal casing comes in three different colours, which match the colour of the strap. Additionally, the device comes with the industry's first Touch To Wake display, which eliminates pressing a physical button to fire up the display.

Sensors

In terms of sensors, the Fire-Boltt Ninja offers a complete package. The smartwatch is equipped with an Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscopic sensor, and light sensor. Additionally, a user will also get an optical heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitor and a blood oxygen level monitor as well, which gives the wearable an upper hand over other popular products in the segment. For reference, the OnePlus Band is priced at Rs. 2,499 comes with a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 tracker but has a smaller display.

Battery

The Fire-Boltt Ninja is powered by a lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 5 days of typical usage and up to 15 days of standby time. The charging time is said to be 120 minutes through a USB type connector that comes in the box. However, the battery life might take a hit owing to the extensive tracking features and sensors that the device has onboard. Rival products from Noise offer up to 14 days of battery life at a greater price point.

Features

The budget smartwatch comes with seven sports modes which include running, walking, cycling among other sports. Other than that, the device provides call, text and other social media notifications from the companion smartphone. Additionally, the watch provides a remote camera shutter, multiple watch faces and vibration alerts. Smartphones running above Android 5.0 and iOS 8.0 can connect with the device using Bluetooth 5.0. Besides, health-related tracking features such as the number of steps, calories, blood pressure, heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking is also available in the Fire-Boltt Ninja smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Price

Along with all the features, the smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,799. However, the price might increase in future as the company says that it is an introductory offer. The Fire-Boltt Ninja is a Flipkart exclusive smartwatch and will be available in three colours: Black, Grey and Beige. A sale date is not confirmed yet, and the product is coming soon on the e-commerce platform. A consumer might subscribe for stock updates.