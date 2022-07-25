Fire-Boltt Ring Pro: How Does The Smartwatch Compete With Others? Detailed Review

Recently, one of the most popular Indian consumer electronics brands Fire-Boltt launched a Bluetooth calling smartwatch called Ring Pro. The device comes as a capable smartwatch that has all the required fitness-tracking features as well as brilliant looks. Although, since there are a lot of options in the market, customers are always on the lookout for a detailed review of such products. Hence, here is a detailed review of the Fire-Boltt Ring Pro.

Unboxing Experience

First of all, the Fire-Boltt Ring Pro comes in a solid package. Unlike other smartwatches in the segment, Ring Pro sits straight inside a long box. Removing the top part, users would see the face of the device as the rest of the watch is hidden under a layer of hard paper. Overall, the packaging material and the design provide a fulfilling unboxing experience.

Now, let’s talk about the items that customers get in the box. First, there is the Ring Pro watch, along with the magnetic charger and a couple of manuals, nothing unusual. But then there are three cards in the box, including a Book My Show voucher, a three months Gaana Plus subscription and a Boltt Play app subscription, which might be useful for customers.

Build Quality

After exploring the items in the box and pickup up the smartwatch, one would realize that Fire-Boltt comes with a solid build. While the screen has a layer of curved glass on the top, the casing that surrounds the screen is made up of metal, which adds to the durability. Weighing in at 50 grams, the smartwatch has a slight heft to it, which makes it feel premium.

The Ring Pro also features a functional crown on the right side of the display, which can be used to navigate the main menu or change the watch faces. The bottom side of the smartwatch is made up of plastic and contains charging pins and optical sensor openings. Unlike most budget smartwatches, the Ring Pro comes with good quality interchangeable straps with two free loops. Moreover, the smartwatch is comfortable to wear for an entire day.

While all the other aspects of Ring Pro’s build quality are fine, the company has mentioned on its website that it cannot be used for swimming which is strange because the Ring Pro comes with an IP68 rating. An IP68 rating means the device can resist damage upon submersion to a depth of 1.5m, up to thirty minutes.

Display

One of the major highlights of the Fire-Boltt Ring Pro is its 1.75-inch LCD that has a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels. It has slimmer bezels on three sides and a relatively smaller chin than other rectangular smartwatches in the segment. Upon setting a dark watch face, the corners of the display merge with the black bezels, making the display look bigger than it is.

When it comes to brightness, the smartwatch has five different levels. Although the smartwatch looks bright indoors, outdoor visibility could have been better, especially in direct sunlight. To change the brightness, users should tap the crown on the home screen to open the main menu and swipe down to locate the brightness option. There, they can increase or decrease the brightness.

The display is crisp and produces vibrant colours, and as a result, colourful watch faces look good on the device. Users can change the watch face by rotating the crown on the home screen. However, if they want to try more watch faces, they must download them via the Da Fit app. If some readers are wondering, the Ring Pro does not have an always-on display.

User Interface

The Ring Pro is easy to use. Users can wake up the smartwatch by simply lifting their wrist or pressing the crown button. Swiping down from the top, users can access the quick settings such as Bluetooth connection, battery percentage and more. Swiping up on the home screen will open the message notifications.

Swiping from the right side of the display, users can navigate through various menus of the smartwatch, including the activity menu that displays steps and calories burnt, the heart rate menu and the exercise menu that starts a workout. However, users’ do not get a dedicated menu for measuring SpO2. Instead, they have to tap the crown, open the main menu and swipe down to locate and select SpO2.

The most unique feature of the Ring Pro is the Split Screen menu that appears on the home screen upon swiping from the left. It contains icons for the recently accessed features on the watch, acting as a shortcut to those settings. While testing the smartwatch, the Split Screen menu came in handy for setting screen brightness and measuring SpO2 levels.

Some features that are worth mentioning:

Dual menu layout: Grid and List

Idle alerts and hydration reminders

Pin lock feature to secure the device

Fitness-Related Features

The Fire-Boltt Ring Pro is capable of measuring steps, calories burnt, heart rate and blood oxygen levels. While it is one of the most feature-rich smartwatches out there, it is not among the most accurate fitness trackers. Using its sensor, the Ring Pro can measure SpO2 levels accurately most of the time. However, when it comes to heart rate tracking, the results could have been better. The Ring Pro results deviated significantly after testing the heart rate sensor alongside an oximeter.

As seen in the image below, the Ring Pro (centre) shows slightly fewer steps than the other two smartwatches. Although, the calorie and distance counter is almost similar.

Call Quality

This is another aspect where the Ring Pro delivers. So the watch comes with a microphone and speaker setup that facilitates Bluetooth calling when connected to a smartphone. It has a dedicated dialer pad where users can manually dial a number. Further, users can save their favourite contacts on the smartwatch; however, the maximum number of contacts saved on the smartwatch is eight. Once connected, whenever the smartphone gets a call, it shows up on the smartwatch and the phone number.

The call is displayed along with two buttons to accept or reject it. Once users accept the call, they can see the call duration, speaker volume, and an option to mute and cut the call. While talking via the smartwatch, the other person did not complain regarding the call quality. The speaker on the smartwatch is loud and clear. The Bluetooth range of the smartwatch is about six to eight metres, and if the user moves further, the Bluetooth connection between the smartwatch and the phone starts to break.

Battery Life & Charging

On the official website, Fire-Boltt mentions that the Ring Pro can last for up to five days of usage. However, the effective battery life of a smartwatch depends upon use. While testing the device, we got about three to four days of battery life with Bluetooth calling disabled. However, with Bluetooth calling, the battery life drops down to a little over two days. Both the scenarios also include manual heart rate and SpO2 measurements.

The Ring Pro comes with a magnetic charger in the box that snaps tightly to the charging pin on the back panel of the watch. When plugged in, the watch takes a little more than two hours to charge, similar to other smartwatches in the price range. If users want their battery to last longer, they should disable the Bluetooth connection from the watch when not using it for calling by swiping down on the home screen, tapping on the phone icon on the top right and tapping the central button.

Da Fit app

Upon scanning the QR code in the watch, users will come across an app called Da Fit, which seems to be the companion app for the Ring Pro smartwatch. Installing the app is an easy process, and once users open it, they have to enter some basic details like their weight and height. The app’s home screen shows the number of steps at the top, followed by sleep and heart rate measurements. Swiping down, users will discover other metrics like blood oxygen and workout tracking. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 7.0 and above.

Using the app, one can set different watch faces, toggle smartphone notifications, set alarms, control the mobile shutter, sync favourite contacts, and enable or disable continuous heart rate detection (which will deplete the battery faster). Further, users can also enable physiological cycle reminders that include female cycle reminders and other features. Additionally, users can also connect the app with Google Fit. The only concern here is that Fire-Boltt does not develop the app; it is created by Crepa, as seen on Google Play Store, which looks like a third-party service provider.

Price

While writing this review, the Fire-Boltt Ring Pro is available on Amazon for Rs. 3,499. Further, a Rs. 500 coupon brings down the effective price of the smartwatch to Rs. 3,000. At this price, the Ring Pro competes with the likes of boAt Blaze and Zebronics Zeb Fit. While Blaze does not feature Bluetooth calling, Zeb Fit does come with the feature. The company also offers a one-year warranty and some freebies in the box. Hence, it is safe to say that the Ring Pro provides enough features for its price.

Conclusion

Now that we are done with the entire review, it’s safe to say that the Ring Pro is a decent watch for its price. It has all the required features, including heart rate tracking and SpO2 measurement. But what differentiates the Ring Pro from other smartwatches in the price is how it looks, as it is inspired by one of the most popular smartwatches ever – the Apple Watch. Hence, if someone wants a smartwatch that looks premium and is reasonably accurate at tracking fitness-related metrics, the Fire-Boltt Ring Pro is an easy recommendation.