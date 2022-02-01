Fitbit Allows Users To See '2021 In Review', Reveals Gobal Average Sleep And Fitness Score

Every year, several digital services come up with the "Year in review" statistics where they display the annual usage metrics to their users. Last year, popular audio streaming services Spotify and Apple Music, social media platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram and other digital services informed users about their favourite songs or their activities on social media respectively. Most recently, the fitness tracking device manufacturer Fitbit has joined the "Year in review" club, wherein the company is sending users their activity metrics for the year 2021.

The Google-owned company has recently mailed its users about the "2021 year in review" statistics where it is showing users the highlights of their physical activity from 2021. The information shared by Fitbit with its respective users contains the average amount of sleep, active zone minutes, a total number of steps taken in the year 2021 and the most active day of the year. Fitbit has also mentioned that this information is based on anonymous data of global users.

Fitbit year in review 2021 is showing users interesting metrics

As mentioned earlier, Fitbit is showing users their most active day, i.e. the day they walked the most or did some other form of exercise. Additionally, the company is also sharing the total number of steps that users have taken from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. Further, few of the metrics are shown in comparison to the Fitbit community, such as the average number of days a user has exercised and the average number of days Fitbit's other users exercised. Apart from this, the Fitbit 2021 year in review also allows users to understand their sleep cycle. Although, some features and metrics are being shown to Fitbit Premium users only.

Last year, Fitbit launched the Fitbit Charge 5, one of the decent fitness trackers out there. The watch is loaded with industry-leading features including a 1.04-inch colour AMOLED display with 450 nits of maximum brightness, an Always-On mode, no buttons, 10% thinner than and 2x brighter display than the previous models. The product is also loaded with ECG and EDA sensors. The EDA sensors help the users to measure the wearer’s response to stress.