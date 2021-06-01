Fitbit Devices To Now Have A New Snoring Detection Feature: Here's More About It

Fitbit is a popular consumer electronics and fitness company that has managed to mark itself in the fitness gadgets market all over the globe. The company is known for releasing some popular fitness bands that have given them the fame it deserves. Currently, the company has been on the top of its game to come out with new features for its products. They are planning to release a new Fitbit snoring detection feature for their application. To help users, here is some valuable information about this feature.

Fitbit snore detect feature

Fitbit has managed to get a lot of attention for its Fitbit snoring detection app. This feature will be seen inside the new "Snore & Noise Detect" feature that is going to be added to their products. According to The Verge, the latest version of the Fitbit app in Google's Play Store already has this feature update. It will help the users to use the Fitbit's microphone to hear the "ambient noise including one's potential snoring”. Seeing such technology might just be very beneficial for you guys right now. But it might be safe to assume that the new feature would totally be a source to drain the device's battery. Another thing about this feature is that the device could be hearing you at night which might just be a bit creepy.

According to a report released by 9to5 Google, this feature, the ''Snore & Noise Detect'' will catch the "noise including snores from you or someone next to you." This will take into account the amount of noise that has been detected and will also capture some "snore specific" sounds. If the Fitbit detects a noise that might be louder than the baseline noise level then it will try to differentiate if it is a snoring sound or something different. The device will not be able to distinguish who is snoring and cannot make sure if it was the Fitbit wearer or someone else is snoring.

Some reports suggest that to use this feature, Fitbit should have a minimum amount of 40 per cent battery before they go to bed. This is mostly because the feature that detects the snoring requires a lot more battery than other features. Nothing else has yet been announced about this new feature and thus trying it out might be the best bet at knowing more about this new Fitbit snoring feature.

IMAGE: FITBIT TWITTER