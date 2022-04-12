Fitbit Gets FDA Clearance For New PPG AFib Tracking Algorithm: How Does It Work?

Fitbit received FDA clearance for its new PPG (photoplethysmography) algorithm that identifies and notifies users about atrial fibrillation (AFib) on Monday. The fitness tracker manufacturer owned by Google will use this algorithm in the form of a new Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature for Fitbits. Keep reading to know more about the new Fitbit feature.

In a blog post published on April 11, 2022, Google mentions that "our new PPG AFib algorithm can passively assess your heart rhythm in the background while you're still or asleep." The company also mentions that if the algorithm detects irregular heart rhythm, users will be notified through the Irregular Heath Rhythm Notifications feature. Thereafter, they can consult with their healthcare provider to prevent any medical urgencies.

What is AFib and how does Fitbit track it?

Google also explains in the blog post that AFib is a condition of irregular heart rhythm, affecting about 33.5 million around the world. Additionally, individuals with such a condition have more chances of stroke. While it is difficult to track such irregular heart rhythms, Fitbit's new PPF AFbit algorithm passively assesses users' heart rhythms while they are sitting still or sleeping.

Behind the feature, there is a lot of effort and research at play. Fitbit's PPG AFib detection detects changes in the volume of users' blood vessels as the heart beats and pumps blood throughout their body. Under normal circumstances, the changes in the volume of blood vessels should be rhythmic. However, in the case of atrial fibrillation, the blood vessels' volume changes in an irregular rhythm.

These changes are detected by the optical heart rate sensors on supports FitBits and the data is then analyzed by the new algorithm to inform users. Google says that the new algorithm is backed by one of the largest remote studies of PPG-based software to date, which involved about half a million people.

With the new feature, Fitbit allows users to monitor heart health by two methods. They can either use the ECG app which checks on the spot or the new PPG AFib algorithm that monitors heart rate over a longer period of time. Stay tuned for more updates on Fitbit and other tech news.