Fitbit Launches Sleep Profile Feature For Premium Users Of Its App: Here's How It Works

Fitbit has announced a new feature for its Premium users. It's called Sleep Profile and it provides users with a comprehensive overview of their sleep metrics. Fitbit has added new data points like bedtime consistency, the time before quality sleep, and disrupted sleep.

Keep reading to know more about the new feature launched by the Google-owned fitness device manufacturer.

On the official website, Google mentions that it has analyzed 22 billion hours of sleep data, equivalent to the lifespan of over 5,000 tortoises. The "new Fitbit Premium feature offers a new longitudinal analysis of your sleep patterns. It also makes your sleep data even easier to interpret with fun animal characters, so you can take steps to improve your sleep quality and, in turn, your overall health," says Google in a blog post.

Here is what the 'Sleep Profile' on Fitbit does

Essentially, the new Sleep Profile feature analyzes users' sleep across 10 key metrics each month, calculates trends and compares them to what's typical for users' age and gender, so they can discover where users have room to improve. As mentioned earlier, these data points include sleep duration, restfulness and REM sleep. They are gathered from users' sleep analysis and then, users are informed about their designated Sleep Animal.

In order to get an analysis, users have to wear a Fitbit for at least 14 nights per month. Additionally, the more users wear the device, the more accurate its analysis will get.

"As a Premium member, you will see your Sleep Profile, including your sleep animal and monthly sleep analysis, on the first day of every month. Animals can change from month to month, and data collected throughout the month will inform the next animal you receive the following month."

The Sleep Profile feature will be available in the Fitbit application for Premium users with Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe or Inspire 2. Users will get their first assessment by July 4, 2022, following which, they will get monthly assessments in the Fitbit app. Stay tuned for more information related to Fitbit, its metrics tracking mechanism and other updates from the tech giant Google.