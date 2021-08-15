Fitbit Likely To Release New Fitness Tracker Fitbit Charge 5; Here's All You Need To Know

Fitbit has been on the top of its game to come up with some of the latest fitness trackers for its users. A recent Tweet from popular data miner, Evan has now given the community something new about a new Fitbit fitness tracker. He shared a couple of images on his Twitter and he claims that it's the new Fitbit Charge 5. This has been picked up by the tech community and they are extremely curious to learn about this new Fitbit product. Here is all the information available about the rumoured Fitbit Charge 5. Read more

Fitbit Charge 5 renders leaked online

The pictures released by Evan confirm that the product will be available in — black, green/silver, and white/gold colour variants. It is also safe to assume that the makers will add a GPS because its predecessor already has one and removing it might not be a smart idea. The pictures show some type of similarity between this Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Luxe. The use of a colour display on the screen is certainly one similarity between these two Fitbit products. It is not certain if the Fitbit Charge 5 is going to get an official release, but the release of these renders certainly increases the probability of the release of these products. Other rumours have suggested October 23 as the Fitbit Charge 5 release date but nothing official has been announced by the Google-owned company.

More about Fitbit

Apart from this, developers at FitBit have been getting a lot of attention for adding new features to their tracking devices. They introduced a new Fitbit snoring detection feature inside the new ''Snore & Noise Detect'' app menu in their products. The current version of the Fitbit app in Google's Play Store already has this feature update. This is enabled by giving Fitbit's microphone the ability to hear the "ambient noise including one's potential snoring”. Seeing such technology might just be very beneficial but is a source to drain the device's battery quickly. Another negative thing about it is that the device could be hearing you at night which might just be a bit creepy.