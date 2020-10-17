Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are Best Deals On Mobiles Phones

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is here as the e-commerce website is offering heavy discounts on various mobile phones. The Big Billion Days Sale is one of the most awaited sales of the e-commerce website and users wait eagerly for the sale as the last quarter is full of festivals. During the festive season, users generally buy products more than they do at other times of the year, making the Big Billion Days sale in October a popular one. Flipkart is providing amazing discounts and offers of mobile phone. Read this article to know the best deals on mobiles on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers on Indian mobile phones to take advantage of Flipkart mobile sale before the phones get sold out.

Flipkart big billion days mobile

Samsung Galaxy F41

Flipkart has slashed down the price of the phone from Rs 19,999 to Rs 14,499. The phone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM with a 6.4 inch full HD display. The phone has a battery of 6000 mAh Lithium-ion battery.

iPhone SE

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is offering the phone at just Rs 40,999 and has slashed down the price from Rs 58,300. The phone has a 256 GB ROM and has a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display. It also has a 12 MP rear camera and a 7 MP front camera.

Samsung S20+

At Flipkart Big Billion Days sale the phone’s price has been slashed down from Rs 83,000 to Rs 49,999. It has an 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. The phone has a 6.7 inch quad HD display and has a 4500 mAh lithium-ion battery.

Samsung A50S

The phone is being offered at Rs 13,999 while its MRP is Rs 24,900. The phone has a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. 6.4 full HD display with super AMOLED display and 4000 mAh Li-on battery. Camera: 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera and 32 MP front camera.

Pixel 4a

The e-commerce website is offering the phone at just Rs 29,999 while it was priced at Rs 31,999. The phone has 128 GB ROM and 6 GB RAM with a 3140 mAh battery. The phone has a 5.81 inch full HD display.

All the above images are taken from Flipkart.com

