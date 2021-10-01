Flipkart Launches Nokia Smart TV, PureBook Laptop Ahead Of Big Billion Day Sale

On September 28, 2021, Flipkart announced the launch of Nokia Smart TVs and PureBook S14 laptops. Both the products are unique in their own categories. The latest Nokia Smart TVs lineup marks the entry of the first-ever Nokia QLED TV in India. Alongside, the Nokia PureBook laptops are among the first in India to ship with Windows 11 pre-installed on them. Keep reading to know more about the pricing and specifications of both the products.

The product launch comes ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2021, which is all set to begin in India from October 3. The Big Billion Days Sale will provide customers with a lot of offers on products from all categories, including home appliances and electronics. Additionally, customers will also be able to redeem instant cashback and discounts via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Nokia Smart TV specifications

The latest Nokia Smart TVs will come with Android 11 and offer an immersive sound experience from JBL speakers powered by Harman AudioEFX. The range of the smart television sets from Nokia will be available in multiple variants including screen sizes and resolution (FHD, UHD and QLED).

The Nokia Smart TVs will feature Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos twin 60W speakers and dual-band Wi-Fi. On the inside, these sets will come with a 1.1 GHz quad-core processor and a 700 MHz G31 GPU, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The LED models with 43", 50" and 55" displays. The QLED range of smart TVs from Nokia is available in two sizes, 50" and 55" with a price starting at Rs. 49,999.

(Image: Nokia)

Nokia PureBook laptop specifications

The Nokia PureBook S14 laptops come as an addition to the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop launched last year. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Xe integrated graphics, the laptop weighs 1.4kg. The lineup will have two models, one with 8GB of RAM and the other with 16GB of RAM, with a 512GB SSD common on both.

With an 82% screen to body ratio along with a 14" FHD IPS display, the Nokia PureBook S14 would be decent for professional users who need a portable laptop. The device supports Dolby Atmos and has top firing speakers as well. Users get a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A 3.0 port, and an HDMI port. Prices for the Nokia PureBook S14 laptops start from Rs. 56,990 and will be available for purchase starting October 3.

(Image: Nokia)