Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid to launch in India on June 27: Check specifications here

Fossil is all set to launch yet another smartwatch in India, dubbed 'Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid'. As the name suggests, the model is going to be a hybrid between classic analogue watches and smartwatches. The model, as claimed by Fossil, can deliver up to two weeks of battery life depending upon usage. Keep reading to know more about the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid release date, specifications and other details.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid to offer two weeks of battery life

Fossil has created a microsite on its website that reveals some specifications regarding the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid. Firstly, the company is highlighting that the smartwatch can last up to 14 days or two weeks. However, the smartwatch's battery life depends upon several factors, including how often users turn on the screen, how often the sensors in the smartwatch measure health-related metrics and so on. Keeping all those factors in mind, users might get an effective battery life of about eight to 12 days.

Secondly, users will be able to preview calls and text on the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch and access the Amazon Alexa voice assistant within the Bluetooth range of the companion phone. Since Fossil has not revealed all the details about the smartwatch, it is not clear whether the device will allow users to make or receive voice calls, because if there is a speaker and microphone system that enables the voice assistant, a Bluetooth calling mechanism should also be present.

Coming to health-tracking features, the device can measure users' blood oxygen levels and heart rate among other metrics. Other things that the smartwatch might be able to measure could be users' steps, calories burnt and distance walked among others. Additionally, the website mentions that its display will be easy to read in both indoor and outdoor conditions. More details about the smartwatch, including its price and availability, will be revealed tomorrow, i.e. on June 27, 2022.